Call of Duty: Vanguard players are sick of friendly player collision

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have had it with one particularly annoying problem they thought they wouldn't have to deal with again in multiplayer. That being collision with teammates.

In Vanguard, when you run into a teammate, you push them around. This applies to the first as well as third-person perspective, meaning a teammate could accidentally - or intentionally - completely mess up your aim and force you to miss your shots.

This is much more common on smaller maps, since one accidental shove can quite literally decide your fate. This has been one of the loudest complaints on the game's biggest subreddit today. The fact we're seeing this now and not, say, hours after Vanguard launched, likely has something to do with the recent launch of the 24/7 playlist for Das Haus - Vanguard's smallest map.

"I'm so unbelievably sick of being pushed out of the way EVERY SINGLE TIME I try to walk through a doorway," wrote one very frustrated Reddit user.

"Remove it entirely or at least add a 'get the fuck out of my way' button," jokingly suggested another. "I understand that I spam Blitz exclusively, but I swear to god it’s like I’m back in high school walking behind a bunch of freshmen that take their sweet ass time to get to class and I got places to be."

Amusingly, this was also a problem in Modern Warfare 2019 - the game Vanguard borrows the most from. Infinity Ward ended up attempting a fix in January, which didn't quite do the job, forcing the developer to deploy another patch to end teammate bumping once and for all.

With a number of overpowered attachments and tactics, like the broken melee lunge, the two-shot MP40 build, or the obscene Vital Proficiency - this really is the least of Vanguard's multiplayer problems.