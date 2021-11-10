Heads up to those getting deep into Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer at the moment, there’s a certain attachment that’s taking over the game mode at the moment due to how quick the time-to-kill becomes on guns it can be found on. As it is right now, it’s safe to say it’s in need of its damage getting tweaked a little bit, so try and make the most of it while you can!

We’re of course talking about the Vital proficiency, an attachment that requires a weapon rank of 50 before it’s available to use. The way it works is simple - it expands the critical hit areas from just to head to the whole upper body - making it easier to deal huge amounts of damage per shot.

As Dorrani explains in his video showcasing the attachment on a range of weapons, this drastically lowers the time it takes to kill other players at all ranges. All you need to do is aim vaguely at the top half of an enemy and chances are you’ll melt them.

The proficiency is only available on a small selection of weapons right now, across multiple weapon types. These are the STG44 assault rifle, ITRA Burst assault rifle, the Type 100 SMG, M1 Garand marksman rifle, and one of the snipers. To see it in action, the video embedded above has dedicates a lot of time to showing off this attachment - so watch it yourself to see firsthand the damage you can do.

As pointed out in the video, this proficiency is fantastic on all weapons it can be found on, but it’s the assault rifles and smgs that get the most out of it, as the marksman and sniper rifles already kill so quickly. We recommend equipping the Vital proficiency as fast as you can if you’re using any of the above guns.

If you're looking for a list of the best guns to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard (spoiler, the STG44 is on there if you want to push for Vital), we've got a list of the top five right here for you to read through.