Godzilla Teased in Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season 3 trailer

A new trailer for Call of Duty Warzone & Vanguard Season 3 has been released, showing off small teases of what to expect in the future months. This trailer, entirely cinematic without any actual gameplay, moves along the Warzone Pacific story with events on Caldera taking a turn for the worse.

While we do get a look at three new operators in this trailer, who’ll in all likelihood become available upon the start of Season 3, the main reveal seems to be the introduction of Godzilla to the game.

We don’t see the monster itself, but a set of radio equipment playing out its roar acts as the climactic conclusion to the trailer alongside narration stating “the nazis had unwittingly shaken something awake”. As such, it seems almost certain that we’ll see the king of monsters show up in some form.

There's more! The Call of Duty Twitter account released a small audio snippet (embedded below) that also features the Godzilla roar. However, if you run that sound through a Spectogram, the text “Monsters Are Real” can be seen. It’s all very interesting, right?

We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 🔊 pic.twitter.com/NxN4hrylOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2022

When you run the audio through a spectrogram... https://t.co/7Xf06mYsb5 pic.twitter.com/qaq6D3cYbd — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) April 13, 2022

It’ll be good to head back to Caldera, especially since the majority of fun in recent weeks has been spent on Rebirth Island as of late thanks to the Rebirth Resurgence update. Caldera in comparison felt a little lacking, so additional tweaks or even gigantic changes to the map can only be a good thing, right?

We’ll know for sure when Season 3 drops April 27 later this month. Are you excited for the next season of Warzone and Vanguard, especially after the brilliant Season 2 Reloaded update? Let us know below!

