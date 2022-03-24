Here's the best Armaguerra 43 meta loadout for Warzone Pacific

If you're looking for the best Armaguerra 43 loadout, look no further. With the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, we've gotten a new SMG to play around with as the Armaguerra 43 joins the Warzone Arsenal. It’s still early days for thai SMG, but it has all the hallmarks of a great weapon when built correctly and paired with the right secondary weapon and equipment.

To help you get the most out of the Armaguerra 43, we’ve created this loadout page so you can head into Rebirth Island with as much of an advantage as possible.

Best Warzone Armaguerra 43 Loadout

Best Armaguerra 43 Attachments

It’s still early days with the Armaguerra 43, however Warzone content creator and respected loadout guru JGOD has created a Armaguerra 43 build that allows the SMG to hold it’s own up close as expected, while also not diminishing it’s performance at medium ranges.

The attachments you’ll want are as follows:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imeritor SA Folding

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: On Hand

This setup is likely the most consistent and reliable build for the Armaguerra 43 at the moment. While Vital is a perk choice that seems awfully tempting, you’ll not really be needing it thanks to the role the SMG plays in your overall loadout.

Best Armaguerra 43 secondary weapon

Now that we’ve got a solid SMG ready to go as our primary weapon, what do we want to take as a backup gun? Well, as we’re missing something with some solid long range potential, we recommend taking an LMG that can win you firefights at range with ease. The Bren is still an amazing pick for this, despite weathering several nerfs and adjustments in recent months.

Our recommended Bren attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Queen’s Model 11 BH

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip e

e Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Best Armaguerra 43 perks, tactical, and lethal equipment

With the ideal Armaguerra 43 loadout figured out when it comes to weaponry, it’s time to pick out the best perks and equipment you’ll want to take into the battle royale. For perks, we recommend you take the following options

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

As for tactical and lethal equipment, you can pick what you prefer for the most part. However, we like to bring thermite and health stims with this loadout. Thermite is a great grenade type that can be used to stick oncoming players and vehicles, while health stims are brilliant when you're trying to dash towards a new angle, or rush into a building away from incoming cluster strikes.

Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the Armaguerra 43?

In order to unlock the Armaguerra 43, you’ll need to complete the challenge assigned to the weapon. In this case, that challenge is to kill 10 enemies while hip firing in 15 seperate games. While you can pull that off in Warzone games, it’s far easier to boot up Call of Duty multiplayer and grind through it there.