Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer is free to play now through May 24

If you haven't jumped into Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, you can do so from today through May 24.

During this time you will have access to over 20 maps and 10 modes including the new Mayhem Multiplayer map, Arms Race, Ship Haus, and others.

In Mayhem, you get to stomp around a 1950s monster movie set on this new map. Despite its tiny layout, you'll feel large as you battle through a small-scale replica of a metropolis. You will fight around skyscrapers in the center of the map, surrounded by an outer path where you can traverse an ocean or move off-set.

With free access you can also compete in Arms Race, the large-map objective mode first introduced in Season Two. Your goal here is to capture all the bases to win. Your Operators can respawn at captured bases and can access Buy Stations to beef up the toolset with additional armaments and abilities. You can also earn Cash by capturing objectives or collecting it off eliminated players. This can be used to purchase weapons, equipment, Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and even a Custom Loadout.

You can use vehicles to travel between bases, transport friendly Operators, and take on enemy fortifications. While out on the attack, you will still need to defend your territory and get to the Nebula drops first.

With full entry to multiplayer, with free access you can also battle across classics like Dome, Castle, Radar, and Shipment. There are also small-map Playlists like Ship Haus, which features constant battle, or set your parameters using the Quick Play filter.

Have fun.