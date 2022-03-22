Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone as an Operator

This April, a new Operator is coming to three Call of Duty games: Call of Duty: Mobile, Vanguard and Warzone, and it's none other than D O Double G himself.

That's right. Martha Stewart's best friend Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty as a playable Operator.

The first opportunity to play as the Dogg Father will be in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile through a special Lucky Draw beginning on April 1.

This Lucky Draw has him decked out in a 24K gold embroidered outfit. It also includes a new signature weapon based on a fast-firing Legendary SMG that’s gold-plated and diamond-encrusted. It also features a unique death effect, and it becomes even flashier as you earn eliminations.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle complete with his voice and new lines, will be available on April 19, and the bundle is something entirely separate from the Snoop Dogg you'll see in Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Warzone and Vanguard Operator Bundle will include ten items, three exclusive to Vanguard, and a full Operator progression track. Rewards across these 20 levels of Operator progression include Weapon XP for Snoop’s preferred weapon from Vanguard, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetic items.

This won’t be the first time Snoop dropped into Call of Duty. Surely you remember the Voiceover Pack he did for Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Full details on the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle as well as a full list of items will be revealed before it drops on April 19.