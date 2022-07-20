Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and Zombies free to play for one week

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have kicked off a week of free access to multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as the Zombies experience.

From today through July 26, you will have full Vanguard multiplayer and Zombies, allowing you to try out the new USS Texas 1945 map, Blueprint Gun Game, the new round-based Shi No Numa Zombies map, and more.

All maps and modes will be available during the period.

The recently released USS Texas 1945 map is a classic first introduced in Call of Duty: WW2. It features open area decks on a battleship and interior locations such as the Comms and the Weapon Control Room. The narrow layout of the map encourages constant engagements, so you will need to defend your position and take control of the objective.

In Blueprint Gun Game, the party mode that made its debut in Season 4, each weapon utilizes a different Blueprint. There are 18 different weapons you will need to progress through to win the match. To move on to the next match, you will eliminate a player with your current weapon or take them out with a melee attack to set them back one weapon. To combat camping, persistent UAV pings all Operators throughout the match.

The other newest additio to the game is Shi No Numa which brings the classic, round-based Zombies experience to Vanguard. There's a relic located deep in the swamp that can sever the bond between Von List and Kortifex the Deathless. To sever the bond, you need to build the wonder weapon, find the relic, and uncover the secrets of Kortifex’s past.

In addition to these recently added maps and modes, you can jump into multiplayer maps like Sphere, Mayhem, Shipment, and Das Haus. Classic and newer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Arms Race are also playable.

Enjoy your free time playing the game, but know that an additional download is required to play. Check with your preferred platform for details on file size.