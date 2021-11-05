Call of Duty: Vanguard best weapons - which are the best guns to use in multiplayer?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out! If you’re like us, you’re throwing yourself into the multiplayer and getting all up into the high-intensity we’ve been craving since the beta. As you’re leveling, you might be wondering which weapons are the best?

To help you out, we’ve created this guide that’ll take you through the five best guns to take with you as you dominate online games. We’ll keep updating this list as the meta changes, so pop back here later if you want to say on top of what’s good.

Best overall gun: MP40

Anyone who’s played in the Vanguard beta will tell you just how popular the MP40 was, and for good reason. The MP40 stands out as the king of the SMGs with heaps of damage and recoil that is easy to handle.

This is your classic run-and-gun SMG, thanks to its ability to take enemies out at both close and mid range. It does have a small magazine that you can chew through quite quickly, especially if you’re rushing the enemy team down, but as the gun’s major flaw this can be remedied with attachments as you level it up. Pair it with Overkill as your Perk 3 slot and your AR of choice and you’re ready to go.

Best Longer-range Assault Rifle: BAR

Moving onto assault rifles, the BAR is one of two stand out guns that’ll allow you to hold your own against anything coming your way. The BAR has a slow fire rate and higher recoil than other assault rifles, which can make it harder to use for sure.

But, if you can work your way around those barriers, you’ll be dishing out more damage than you’ll know what to do with. Many of its issues can be tweaked with attachments as you level the BAR up, like a relatively small magazine and its rate of fire, but know that regardless of what you slap onto this gun it’ll perform when it counts. Just be sure to hit those shots!

Best Assault Rifle for beginners: STG 44

Our next assault rifle is the trust STG 44. This gun stands out as a generally good gun across the board. It has a decent fire rate, magazine size, and deals great damage too. It’s a lovely assault rifle, as long as you can overcome the kick from the recoil.

It also has a crazy amount of attachment slots on it, so if you’re looking for a primary that can be adapted to your own preferences, this is the one for you. In a single word - versatile. Damn good at mid range fights, and not too bad up close if you hipfire it too!

Best CoD:Vanguard Multiplayer Sniper: KAR98K

I love the KAR98K. I’ve always loved the KAR98K, in every Call of Duty game it has shown up in. Sniper players are eating well in Vanguard and the KAR is a feast for your eyes, ears, and KDA.

The gun will 1-shot kill people when hit almost anywhere on the body, and with a quick aim-down-sights time you know all the thirteen year old no-scoopers will be ecstatic messing around with it. With attachments, you’ll be able to adjust all manner of important features of this rifle like the sight.

Personally, we didn’t like the default option, but this is up to personal preference of course. A joy to use.

Best LMG: DP27 LMG

If you, like me, are an LMG rat, you’ll be happy to see the return of the DP27. The dinner plate, as it’s affectionately called. This machine gun has a wild time-to-kill thanks to its crazy rate of fire, and the recoil is totally manageable too unlike other LMGs.

It does suffer some of the negatives the weapon class is known for, such as slow ADS times and a slow reload. But, if you can bear with those issues, the DP27 is a lot of fun.

Once you've picked up one of these guns as your primary of choice, you've got to make it look good right? To help you do that, we've written up a guide on how to unlock all the mastery camos you can read right now.