With every new CoD game we get a whole new range of weapon camos to work towards, and Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different! If you’re trying to show off to the rest of your multiplayer lobby and flex a little, mastery camos are the way to go.

Mastery camos are unlockable skins that you can equip to weapons you invest time in Call of Duty: Vanguard. There are three different types, each progressively harder to obtain, that we’ve listed out below to help you trick out your favourite firearm.

How to unlock the Gold weapon camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Starting off simple, to unlock the gold weapon camo on a certain gun all you have to do is complete each camo challenge on that gun. There are 10 in total, and once you’ve finished up the final one, the gold camo will automatically unlock. Easy!

How to unlock the Diamond weapon camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Here’s where things get a bit harder. For Diamond weapon camos, you have to unlock the gold camo on every other gun in the same category as the gun you want. So for example, if you wanted a slick diamond MP40 you’d have to earn a gold camo on every other SMG in the game.

As you’d expect this requires a decent amount of time investment on your part. Good news for fans of rocket launchers or snipers though, who have fewer guns to work on! Once you’ve got gold on every gun in the category, the diamond camo will unlock on each of those guns.

How to unlock the Atomic weapon camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Okay this one is for the truly dedicated players out there. To unlock the Atomic weapon camo, you have to have unlocked the Diamond camo for every gun in the game. Yep, that means grinding out Diamond camo for launchers and sidearms too. One fun fact about this skin is that the pattern moves around, so it really does stand out among the other day one skins available.

Once you do finish the slog through unlocking diamond in every category, the Atomic camo will automatically unlock on every gun you’ve powered through. Since it’s available on everything, think of it more as a permanent badge of honour you’ll always be able to shine at people regardless of your loadout.

