We know what you’re dealing with. Call of Duty: Vanguard just came out and you’re struggling to figure out the best loadout to take into multiplayer. Guns are one thing, but perks are the real make-or-break choices that splits the okay loadouts from the great ones.

We’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ve detailed the best perks to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer for all three slots. Following this, you should have no issue performing well as your jump into your next firefight. We’ll keep this guide updated over time, so head back here if you want to see if anything has changed!

Best perk to use in slot 1: Ghost

If you’ve played Call of Duty before you know the value of this perk. Allows you to stay undetected from spy planes and other minimap detectors. It’s hard to win a gunfight when the enemy knows where you are, and because the time-to-kill is so high in this game, being able to catch people by surprise is a huge advantage.

Alternative best perk to use in slot 1: Cold Blooded

A handy perk that can sometimes fall short in Ghost’s shadow. Cold Blooded hides you from all AI-controlled killstreaks (like those pesky dogs) and makes you generally harder to detect by enemies. It’s hard to quantify how effective this perk is on a game-to-game basis, but it absolutely does help you sneak up to other players. Also, it does lessen the pain when someone on the opposing team manages to get an otherwise debilitating killstreak.

Best perk to use in slot 2: Radar

Remember when I said that knowing where enemy players are is a huge advantage? Radar proves this a hundred times over. It makes enemies who shoot unsilenced weapons show up on your mini-map, which will help you figure out where to approach when you’re on the offensive, as well as where dangerous spots on the map are.

Alternative best perk to use in slot 2: High Alert

Again, kind of an off meta pick here but still one worth considering. Yes, radar is incredibly useful when trying to figure out how to approach an ongoing firefight, but High Alert can let you find cover before you find yourself at the centre of one. Dead handy against snipers set up across the map from you trying to pick you off, and a back-pocket pick if you want to avoid any surprise gunshot wounds.

Best perk to use in slot 3: Overkill

This perk has always been great, the ability to bring two primary weapons just provides far better options when it comes to creating a class that works for you. However, due to the sheer power of primary weapons in Vanguard, alongside the sadly lacklustre state of many secondaries, it’s pretty much mandatory. Slap this beautiful perk on, take an SMG like the MP40 for close range fights alongside your choice of assault rifle, LMG, or sniper and you’re good to go. It’s kind of tragic that it stomps out the other perk 3 choices so hard.

Alternative best perk to use in slot 3: Scavenger

We were quite worried when Scavenger didn’t show up in any beta test of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and we’re super happy to see it back. This perk allows you to pick up ammunition from dead enemies you manage to kill, and can keep you stocked up when you’d otherwise be out of luck. It and Overkill kind of dominate the perk 3 slot, but you should still really pick between these two.

