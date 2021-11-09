Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's broken melee lunge is back in Vanguard

Anyone who played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a decent amount will remember a specifc exploit that allowed you to charge forward – completely ignoring the rules of thermodynamics – and execute enemy players with a killer lunge.

Thanks to a combination of techniques in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the ludicrous lunge returns – and already we're seeing players have a decent amount of fun with the overpowered melee monstrosity.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the video above, you can see content creator Drift0r demonstrate the move – and compare it to the original back in Modern Warfare 2. There's also a surprisingly good bit of sponsored content in the video, too – kudos to Drift0r for that.

Anyway, back to CoD. At the time of writing, all you need to do in order to enact the powerful melee attack is combine the bayonet attachement on a weapon in Vanguard with the Reach proficiency – and that will more or less recreate the Commando Pro exploit from MW2. All we need now are some noobtube analogues, and it'll be all the nostalgia we can handle!

You can see from the video that the newly-reborn Commando Pro technique has some incredible potential on the battlefield – especially in close-quarters combat scenarios you're likely to run into during, say, a Das Haus 24/7 playlist.

If you're on lunging around the warzone stabbing folks indiscriminately, we'd advise you get it all out of your system ASAP – this is probably going to get patched out of the game (or at least nerfed) sooner rather than later. There are a lot of unbalanced elements to the game right now, though, so maybe – just maybe – Sledgehammer will keep this one around for a little bit longer, yet.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're planning on strapping on your helmet, palming ammunition into your gun and jumping into Vanguard, you may want to take a quick look at our list of the best guns in Call of Duty Vanguard, or maybe you're going to need to know how to fix connection issues in Vanguard, instead.