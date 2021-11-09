If you're a fan of quick, dirty and intense firefights, we've got some wonderful news for you: Call of Duty: Vanguard is introducing a 24/7 playlist for Das Haus, the smallest and most hectic map in the game.

Das Haus, if you're unfamiliar, is a multiplayer map featured that was included at launch in the latest CoD game – Call of Duty: Vanguard. It's a medium-sized map designed for the classic 6 vs 6 battles set in a German woodland, designed to teach Axis forces what to do once they infiltrate the White House.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a tweet last night, Sledgehammer shared that the map would make it into the 24/7 playlist for the first proper week of the game's life on the servers, and a cursory look at the replies shows you everything you need to know; fans are pretty ecstatic that the map is subject to a playlist where you play on nothing but Das Haus.

And why not? It's a good place to rack up kills, level up and start unlocking more items in the multiplayer portion of Vanguard (if you can deal with the Assassin Proficiency and reticle bugs are bothering players, that is).

If you're planning on strapping on your helmet, palming ammunition into your gun and jumping into Das Haus, you may want to take a quick look at our list of the best guns in Call of Duty Vanguard, or maybe you're going to need to know how to fix connection issues in Vanguard, instead.

Call of Duty: Vanguard reviews have started to land and we have rounded a few up for you – take a look at our Call of Duty: Vanguard reviews round-up page for more. We'll have our own review with you very shortly.