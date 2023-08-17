Modern Warfare 3 brings back campaign early access, Vault Edition content leaks

We're just a couple of hours away from the official unveiling of Modern Warfare 3 and the leaks aren't stopping. The most recent one comes from the in-game files, as they tend to do when the game is about to be revealed in Warzone.

Because pre-orders usually go live shortly after the end of the event, the most recent update to Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone includes all the links and promo images that will be going live then. Credit goes to dataminer @HeyImAlaix, who managed to get into the Shadow Siege Warzone reveal event early and dig up all the relevant details.

First, Modern Warfare 3 - like its predecessor - will let you play the campaign up to a week early, meaning as early as November 3. The game will also have an open beta, which you can pre-order the game to play early - as expected. There's almost definitely an early access period on PlayStation, too, but the leaks originate from PC where that information won't be shared.

The Vault Edition, which was introduced with Modern Warfare 2, is also coming back as the most expensive option (though prices have not been announced). The Vault Edition now comes with two weapon vaults, instead of one. A weapon vault is a series of blueprints for a certain weapon that have unique skins.

The Vault Edition comes with unique skins, too, in the form of the Nemesis Operator Pack - which includes exclusive looks for Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov.

Finally, the Vault Edition includes access to one battle pass, alongside 50 tier skips. It also comes with the BlackCell option this time around, which means every battle pass going forward will have that more expensive BlackCell tier.

As a pre-order bonus, players will get the Soap Operator Pack - which unlocks today for use in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, as well as Modern Warfare 3 when it releases thanks to the ability to carry forward much of that game's content into this year's game.

Modern Warfare 3 arrives November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Today's reveal kicks off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm UK.