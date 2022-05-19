Borderlands 3 is free on the Epic Games Store for the next week

The Epic MEGA Sale has kicked off on the Epic Games Store, and the first of four free games being offered during this time is Borderlands 3.

You can download Borderlands 3 from today through May 26 at 11am ET.

If you have never played the looter-shooter before, it's free, so now there is no excuse.

Borderlands 3 is set on the planet Pandora seven years after the death of Handsome Jack. In the interim, twin siblings Troy and Tyreen Calypso form the Children of the Vault cult, made up of remnants from various bandit factions. The goal of the cult is to find the Great Vault. Lilith, the current leader of the Crimson Raiders, has sent out a call for Vault Hunters to help her stop the cult.

As you can guess, craziness and mayhem ensue as you come across various enemies who drop some nice loot when dispatched. You will also run into some familiar faces from previous Borderlands games such as Claptrap, Maya, Mordecai, Tiny Tina, Sir Alistair Hammerlock, Mr. Torgue, Crazy Earl, Krieg, and others.

Released in 2019, the game shipped more than 5 million copies in five days from release and sold over 8 million copies by the end of 2019.

The game has also received many content packs, the first of which was Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot followed by Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock. Bounty of Blood followed, and then Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck were released. All were part of the first season pass.

A second season pass was also released and included two content packs Designer's Cut and Director's Cut. The first includes a new skill tree and the Arms Race mode, while the latter contains story missions, a raid boss encounter, and a new menu section.

The game has also had many live events and cross-platform play across all supported platforms excluding PlayStation. However, last month, said crossplay with PlayStation will come in a few months.