The Epic MEGA Sale kicks off today with discounts up to 75% and some free games

The Epic MEGA Sale has kicked off on the Epic Games Store, and for the next four weeks you can score all sorts of nice deals.

This year, the Epic MEGA Sale will feature free tentpole games via the Epic vault, limitless MEGA coupons worth 25% off, deals, and discounts up to 75% off.

All Epic Games Store users will receive a 25% Epic Coupon to use during the MEGA Sale. You can use it either on single purchases orpurchases with multiple games that are $14.99 or more.

During the sale, you will find over 1,600 games and add-ons on sale, with discounts up to 75%.

This includes games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (20% off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34% off), Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (29% off), Sifu (20% off), Far Cry 6 (50% off), and more.

Free games are to be announced, but back in 2020 for expample, GTA 5, Civilization 6, Borderlands the Handsome Collection, and Arc Survival Evolved were handed out. Because of this, you will want to keep your eye on the store for the drops.

The Epic MEGA Sale will run through June 16 at 11am ET.