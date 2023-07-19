If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PlayStation Plus loses Yakuza, Borderlands, and more 8 more games soon

Three Yakuza titles are leaving the service soon.

PlayStation Plus’s catalogue of games is undergoing a few changes this month; we’ll be in receipt of 18 new games, including some great shooters, but we’ll also be losing ten games.

Of the ten games leaving the service, three of them are Yakuza titles, which we’ll be sorry to see go. So, unless you fancy splashing the cash or also have an Xbox Game Pass membership, this will be your last chance to play these games for free.

The ten games leaving PS Plus are:

  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Borderlands 3
  • Nidhogg
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • GRIP
  • The Crew 2
  • DCL - The Game
  • Carmaggedon: Max Damage

These games will exit the service on August 15, so you’ve a few weeks to try finish them off or run through them if you haven’t yet had a chance to. You’ll find these games under the ‘Last Chance to Play’ section on your console.

As mentioned, the three Yakuza titles leaving the service are quite the loss. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will still be able to play Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 for free via the service.

Yakuza, 3, 4, 5, 6: Song of Life, and Like a Dragon are still on PS Plus, though.

In addition, it’s sad to see Borderlands 2 vacate the service, especially given that we also bid farewell to Borderlands: The Handsome Collection yesterday, July 18. That said, these games are constantly on sale, so there’s still plenty of ways to get your hands on them if you fancy some wacky co-op shooter fun.

