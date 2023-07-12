PlayStation Plus July: A must-have month for fans of co-op, shooters, and battle royale

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus game catalog for July 2023.

The following games will be made available starting on July 18.

It Takes Two – Official “We’re Better Together” Trailer

For PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, you can download It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5. The game is a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op, and a pal can join you using the Friend’s Pass included with the game.

The latest installment in the Sniper Elite series is also included in July. Sniper Elite 5 offers sniping, tactical third-person combat, and an enhanced kill cam. Play across maps with many real-world locations, and an improved traversal system. You can also invade another player’s campaign, take on 16-player online competitive battles, or enjoy four-player co-op Survival mode.

PlayStation 4 and PS5 users can play Snowrunner this month. It puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments. There are 40 vehicles to choose from, and you can play solo or with other players in four-player co-op.

World War Z is coming to the service for PS4 and PS5. This co-op third-person shooter can be played with up to four players as you try to survive swarms of hundreds of zombies. In co-op story-driven campaigns, survive around the world, or fight other players for survival across PvPvZombies game modes.

For both PlayStation consoles comes The Ascent, the action-shooter RPG with destructible environments and customizable characters you can outfit with cyberware that suits your playstyle. Play the entire game alone or work together with up to three friends in local or online co-op.

PS4 players can download and play the RPG Undertale, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Samurai Warriors 5, Dynasty Warriors 9, Circus Electrique, Monster Jam Steel Titan, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

There's Dysmantle for PS4 and PS5 where you explore, craft, and survive a world full of vile creatures in an isometric apocalypse sim. Unravel mysteries and solve puzzles as you explore the open world, build outposts, and create tools and weapons from resources.

You can also grab My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure and Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R for PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation Premium Classics games for PS4 and PS5, and these games are Gravity Crash Portable, Twisted Metal, and Twisted Metal 2.