Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can try three games for free this weekend.

The games this weekend are Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3, and Dirt 5. Each is also available at a discount over the weekend, and should you make a purchase, you can continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently in Season 8, and it is the final collection update for 2021. You can enjoy 100 tiers of new seasonal unlocks and content like new armors, a new matchmaking map, and campaign collectibles in Halo 3. The collection is on sale for 50% at $20. Also, Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST are both on sale for 50% off and will run you $5 and $2.50, respectively.

Borderlands 3 is also on sale for 67% off at $19.80. You can also nab Season Pass 1 for 67% off at $16.50, and Season Pass 2 for 35% off at $19.49. The Super Deluxe Edition is currently 55% off and will run you $36.

This weekend in the game marks the beginning of Maurice's Community Carnage Challenges which sees the player community completing a series of tasks to reach collective goals. Starting tomorrow, October 14, the first of four community challenge events will kick off, and all you need to do to participate is follow the in-game objective presented each week. By collectively completing these challenges, players can take part in unlocking a new wildlife-themed batch of cosmetic Vault Hunter Heads for the entire community to enjoy.

Codemasters’ off-road racer Dirt 5 is on sale this weekend for 70% off at $18, or instead of the standard edition, you can go for the Year One Edition for $24 which is 70% off. During free play days, you will have access to the entire title including a Career mode featuring Troy Baker and Nolan North, the Playgrounds arena creator, online action, party games, and more.

You can start playing each one from today through Sunday, October 17 at 11:59 pm PT, which is October 18 at 2:59am ET, 7:59am UK. That should give you plenty of time to decide if you would like to buy one, or all three.