If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
2042 days later

Battlefield 2042's 4.0 update brings VOIP and countless fixes, but don't expect new content or major overhauls

Battlefield 2042's biggest update is here, but it's probably too late to care.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

As promised, the major Battlefield 2042 patch DICE has been talking about for weeks is here. Update 0.4.0 arrived this morning on all platforms, boasting a long list of changes, fixes, and a new feature or two.

Watch on YouTube

The patch's biggest new addition is VOIP for parties and squads, which arrives months after release. The recently added traditional scoreboard now also appears at the end of round. That pretty much concludes the list of basic features in this update that Battlefield 2042 shipped without.

The remaining patch notes address a number of changes made in response to player feedback, as well as bug fixes for long-standing and new problems alike. More broadly, today's update brings the first set of changes to Specialists. Though far from being overhauls, the list includes changes to the Traits of Rao, and Paik, as well as improving the consistency of Sundance’s anti-armour grenades.

Likewise, vehicles have been rebalanced. In particular, the M5C Bolte has had its missile launcher nerfed, and its passengers now easier to hit through its windows. The patch also brings a few bug fixes for the infamous ADS bug when exiting vehicles. One other long-running, gruelling bug - the one that prevents players from being revived when clipping through objects - has been fixed.

Away from bugs, you can expect big boosts to XP for ribbons and various events (such as reviving and healing). In terms of gameplay changes, patch 4.0 reworks weapon attachments to a major degree, offering not only clearer (and accurate) descriptions of their various effects, but also tweaks to their behaviour to better allow each attachment to stand out.

The changes are too many to list here, but you can see the enormous list on the official site.

The next update will go live in May, ahead of the launch of the first season this summer - which DICE has yet to actually give a solid date. Next month's update will bring more quality of life changes, and more bug fixes.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch