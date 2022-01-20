Months later, Battlefield 2042 is getting a new scoreboard

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE finally broke its silence, even if what it did say wasn't to everyone's liking. The developer released a small patch today, and introduced a new XP cap system to Battlefield Portal as a compromise that'll hopefully please players.

But the biggest changes won't actually be here for a while. We also don't know what they're going to be. In a series of Tweets, DICE revealed that patch 3.3, currently scheduled for mid-to-late February, will be a major one. The only interesting detail the developer was willing to share was that the patch will introduce a new scoreboard.

Battlefield 2042 launched with a new, radical design for the scoreboard that focused on personal performance, and kept track of ribbon progress and other stats that don't typically belong on a scoreboard. What that design didn't show was how the rest of the team, or indeed server, was doing - something fairly standard for scoreboards in games.

Players rioted, with the issue of the scoreboard somehow gaining more traction than several other more impactful design decisions in Battlefield 2042. Some have even taken a stab at designing their own version of a scoreboard.

DICE tried to placate the masses by revealing that it's considering a return of the scoreboard (among other requested and missing features). Well, this day will soon arrive.

The developer showed off the new design of the scoreboard, coming to the game with the 3.3 patch in February. The new scoreboard comes with a large panel that, well, shows the score of other players in the server - though not separated by teams. Here it is:

The response, as you might expect, has not been very enthusiastic. Not only do many feel the new design isn't similar enough to past games, it also doesn't look particularly pleasing. Another sticking point some have is that it still doesn't show a death tally for other players, which somehow became a major concern for Battlefield players.

Nevertheless, DICE said that this is only the beginning, and we can expect more updates to the scoreboard down the line.

The Tweets also touched on two other, more concerning problems. DICE has matchmaking preferences for All-Out Warfare, and a cross-platform VOIP "on its radar", though we're not sure what that actually means. As for the game's poor technical performance, the developer said that it's working on optimisations, and that we should see improvements big and small in every update.

Needless to say, this isn't exactly what most players were hoping to get from DICE in the new year. Even those who continue to play Battlefield 2042 - few as they seem to be - hoped for a high-level discussion of the game's future that addresses core problems, or a roadmap of some kind.