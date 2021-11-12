Battlefield 2042 players really want the classic scoreboard back

While it might seem a little petty to complain about such an ultimately small feature in a game as complex as Battlefield 2042, many of the game's early players have somehow agreed that the new scoreboard design is the thing that requires the most attention right now.

One look at the Battlefield 2042 subreddit will show just how many threads are discussing this. The new Battlefield 2042 scoreboard has an unusual design, one that focuses on individual performance, but doesn't actually show how you rank among the rest of the team/server.

On the left, the panel simply lists the top squads, as well as general match score for both teams. As it stands, there is no way to see how high/low you rank amongst your team, or the enemy's. Though the scoreboard has been updated since the beta and alpha, the design is largely unchanged, and players are demanding the classic Battlefield scoreboard's return.

"No matter how great the game is, it’s meaningless without a scoreboard or even something as simple as a KD Counter in the game. What’s the point in playing? How are you supposed to tell if you’re doing good in the game compared to others," argued one Reddit user, who started the hashtag #BRINGBACKSCOREBOARD.

"In Battlefield 4 the scoreboard indicates who is dead or alive, so it gives you other useful information as well. The least you can do it offer us the scoreboard in Portal. If you need inspiration DICE then look back at Battlefield 4, a perfect scoreboard," another explained.

The threads calling for the return of the old scoreboard have been among the most popular on the subreddit since Battlefield 2042's early access began. While DICE has not responded to these requests, it's clear there's a strong desire for a big change there.

If you're not too bothered by the new scoreboard, have a look at these actually big known issues DICE is tracking.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.