Battlefield 2042 is nearly upon us, but as can be expected of all games this size there will of course be early issues. Bugs, glitches, and other small annoyances that make it into the light of launch day. For those geared up and ready for November 19, and those currently playing early access - you’re sure to run into at least a few of these little discomforts.

To help you swerve around any and all avoidable inconveniences, we’ve compiled this list of known bugs afflicting Battlefield 2042, straight from DICE. Each major problem is placed in its own relevant category, so that you can quickly identify it if you run into it while you play.

Battlefield 2042 progression bug - Not gaining XP on 128-player servers

Currently there’s an issue where the XP isn’t being tracked correctly on 128-player servers. It’s being worked on, but in the meantime it’s best to stick to smaller game-modes if you care about leveling up.

Battlefield 2042 Specialist bug - Dozer S0B 8 Ballistic Shield is disabled

One of the specialists, Dozer, has their ballistic shield currently disabled due to it not quite working as intended, and the team at DICE are figuring out how to change it as we speak. This affects the Specialist in Battlefield Portal, All-Out-Warfare, and Hazard Zone.

Battlefield 2042 map bugs - Breakaway. Kaleidoscope, Discarded, and Manifest issues

There are currently a range of problems affecting some maps in Battlefield 2042. All of these problems have fixes in the works, but for now here are the known bugs to look out for:

Rubberbanding has been detected on Breakaway once the big silos are destroyed.

On the Breakthrough mode on Breakaway, players are unable to spawn on B1 while it is contested

On Kaleidoscope, bridge destruction states can desync if a player joins late in the round.

On the Breakthrough mode on Kaleidoscope players are unable to spawn on B1 while it is contested

There are rare instances of flickering when playing on the map DIscarded for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players.

For PS5 players on Manifest, if a player is standing inside the Weather Station while the building is destroyed, a rare issue with the lighting system can be triggered. This has the potential to trigger those with Photosensitive Conditions. Best to be avoided until fixed.

Battlefield 2042 bug - players getting stuck in the map

Several locations where players can get stuck in the geometry of maps have been identified and are being fixed in later patches. However, there may still be spots out there. If you do get stuck, the best you can do is report the bug.

Battlefield 2042 bot bugs - issues with computer controlled NPCs

In some situations, bots are unable to revive downed players. This is a priority issue that will be receiving a fix in a future update.

Ranger is also facing some issues. There are currently bugs where they malfunction after being ordered over obstacles, and can become unresponsive to “Go-to” orders at long distances.

Battlefield 2042 audio bug - helicopter lock on sound effect

After you’ve locked-on to a helicopter and destroyed it, the lock-on sound effect can occasionally persist after the helicopter has been destroyed. This issue has a fix coming in a later update.

Battlefield 2042 user interface and messaging bugs

There is a sizable selection of issues affecting the user interface and messaging systems in Battlefield 2042 at the moment. All of these bugs have fixes coming in a later patch. They have been listed below:

All Platforms - There is currently no error message to indicate to the player that the game is still installing

All Platforms - Subtitles are not present on video tutorials even if the subtitle setting is ON

Battlefield Portal - Loadouts have a slight tendency to not save when entering or leaving a match

Battlefield Hazard Zone - When starting a second round, unlocks from the previous round are triggered during the intro sequence

All Platforms - When returning back to the main menu after a match, Specialist’s textures may be slow to load

All Platforms - The "Vertical Sync" option does not have any effect when activated while using a 144hz monitor

All Platforms - "View Profile" option is not present in "Search EA ID" between same-platform Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 players

All Platforms - We’re aware of a unique situation where accounts that have access to Battlefield 2042 across multiple platforms may cause Cross Play Friends to not appear

All Platforms - The attackers playercard doesn't load after getting killed by another player

All Platforms - Sprint/Boost hint text is currently misleading

Battlefield 2042 progression bug - issues with mastery rank and certain unlocks

There are currently a range of issues in regards to increasing your mastery rank and unlocking several cosmetics in Battlefield 2042. All but the mastery rank bug (the first one listed below) have a fix coming soon. Known progression bugs include:

All Platforms - The rank displayed in the bottom right of the Main Menu does not always update with the player's actual rank achieved after an Online session. The team is currently working on a fix for a later update.

All Platforms - Weapon Skins are unlocked but will show an incomplete progress bar until the game has been restarted. Restarting the game will fix this for you, however a fix has been made for an upcoming update.

All Platforms - All Locked Character / Weapon / Vehicle skins are missing their Mastery Rank target

All Platforms - The “Fly Not Ye Cowards” Playercard Art unlock objective is currently incorrect, you will need to visit two locations on El Alamein, in the same life, to unlock this

All Platforms - EMP Mine is currently incorrectly labelled. We will be renaming this to EMP Grenades at a later date.

All Platforms - Some skins are applying over weapon charms.A fix is currently being worked on for a later update.

All Platforms - The Mastery bar won't show for hardware items until T5 is unlocked

PlayStation 5 - The Med-Pen Mastery Badge is not currently tracking progress after Rank 25

PlayStation 5 - Captain Caspian Playercard Background is not unlocked after completing its criteria

Battlefield 2042 Weapon and Gadget bugs - Recon Drone and XDR Holo Sight issues

Currently, players are unable to deploy a recon drone while prone. On PC, the recon drone also is not locking onto enemy targets or vehicles. A fix has been created for these and will be coming in a later update.

For those using the XDR Holo sight, there is currently a flickering issue affecting some players. This is due a fix in a coming patch.

Battlefield 2042 Vehicle bugs - issues with vertical aiming and the MD540 Nightbird

A few bugs that affect vehicles have fixes incoming, but may still be present for a short time. These include vertical aiming not working in vehicles shortly after you enter them, no controller vibration while in a vehicle, and some vehicles lacking Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion.

In addition, the MD540 Nightbird has a problem with its rockets. Sometimes, they can appear frozen in place when they hit the ground. This also has a fix on its way.

Battlefield 2042 parachute bug- parachute remains open after landing

One comical issue still affecting Battlefield 2042 affects player parachutes, causing them to stay open even once you’ve landed. There’s no quick fix for this, but the devs are set to constantly improve this over future updates.

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone bugs - Extraction Streak not updating

A handful of problems are plaguing extraction at the moment. Currently, PC players may run into issues selecting Specialists using their mouse. For now, it’s recommended you select which character you want using the space bar instead.

In addition, there are other small issues with fixes incoming. Players currently cannot revive teammates within the extraction point, and occasionally the extraction streak isn’t updating following multiple successful extractions.

Battlefield 2042 Portal bug - “Unable to create” message

The final known issue in Battlefield 2042 is solely present in the Battlefield Portal. When creating an experience, the game will occasionally tell you that you were “unable to create” it. This actually isn’t true, and refreshing the page will resolve the issue. A fix is currently in the works, so unfortunately you’ll need to bear with it for now.

