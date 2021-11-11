Battlefield 2042 is nigh on release, aiming to bring that classic high-intensity destruction to modern consoles and PCs. As a live service game it’ll be alive and well long after its November 19 release date, but we won’t actually hear about season one content until next year.

Within a recently released Battlefield Briefing blog post on the EA website, all the way at the bottom under the heading “What to expect after launch”, there is a short paragraph detailing the seasonal aspect of Battlefield 2042. It begins by clearly stating “Launch is only the beginning.”

A commitment is made to not only continue supporting the new Battlefield through new content, but also by “enhancing the Battlefield experience through seasons that will continue to evolve the world of Battlefield 2042.”

The post continues: “In our first year of live service, we will deliver four Seasons, with four Battle Passes, four new Specialists, and new locations along with more fresh content. We also intend to deliver updates to Battlefield Portal that will give players more ways to build and share new Battlefield experiences with the world.”

“That means for Season 1, you can expect a new Specialist, Battle Pass and Portal content, and maybe even some new sights to see as the story of Battlefield 2042 continues to unfold. Expect more details early next year.”

Not to imply that all the good stuff is coming later down the road, the section concludes by noting that the pre-season - the period between launch and some time early 2022 - will feature weekly missions and rewards, limited time modes, alongside a selection of experiences via the Battlefield Portal.

It will be interesting to see how Battlefield fares now that the series has jumped on board the seasonal content train, presumably after smashing a helicopter into it. DICE has always been good at keeping games alive by injecting new maps and other features over time via more traditional DLC packages, so hopefully they can transition their typical practices over to this fresher format.

Perhaps this Levolution is just what they need to bring the house down on the other FPS titles making waves right now.

If you’re a PC player eager to hop into this new entry into the Battlefield series, we’ve got the pre-load size and specs for you to check out. We’ve also got a list of early Battlefield 2042 review impressions so you can see if the game is likely to be your thing before you pick it up.