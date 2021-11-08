Battlefield 2042 pre-load: download size, unlock times, Gold and Ultimate edition early access

The next mainline Battlefield is almost in our hands. Battlefield 2042 brings the series back to modern combat, albeit this time with a near-future setting, a world of soldiers with no nationalities (No-Pats) fighting proxy wars for the US and Russia.

There are multiple ways to play Battlefield 2042 at the November 19 launch, and even earlier than that if you're willing to pay a little extra. We put together this guide to detail everything you need to know about when to pre-load, how big the download is, and how to get early access to the game.

When is the Battlefield 2042 pre-load available?

The Battlefield 2042 pre-load will be available for all owners of the game, regardless of which version they opted for.

PC

The pre-load kicks off on PC on Wednesday, November 10 beginning 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.

PlayStation

PlayStation players on PS4, and PS5 will be able to start the pre-load on Wednesday, November 10 at 12am local time. In other words, once it hits midnight, you should be able to download the full game.

Xbox

Xbox has actually gone first with its pre-load, which is already available on Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

What is Battlefield 2042's download size?

The download size varies by platform, but you're looking at around 50-65GB.

How do you play Battlefield 2042 early?

Ahead of the November 19 launch, you can play Battlefield 2042 one week early - on Friday, November 12. There are a number of ways to do this, the most straightforward of which is buying the $90 ($100 for PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) Gold edition or the $110 ($120 for PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) Ultimate edition on your platform of choice.

If you'd rather try before you buy, a ten-hour trial will be available on the same day - November 12 - through EA Play ($5 /month) on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. This is the basic tier of EA Play, so you could buy one month just to access the trial. Your progress will carry over to the full game, but that's all you'll be able to play.

This trial is also available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Xbox Game Pass PC members - since those memberships include EA Play by default.

PC players on EA's Origin, and the EA Desktop App can also get EA Play Pro ($15 /month) - the more expensive subscription tier - which unlocks access to the full game on November 12. You will be able to play for as long as your membership lasts. As a bonus, EA Play Pro gives you access to the Ultimate edition of the game, with everything that entails.

What are the Battlefield 2042 unlock times?

EA has not officially announced launch times for either the early access week, or the proper launch the following week. Judging by past launches, as well as the recent beta, we can only assume that each platform will follow its own schedule.

On PC, that likely means the full game will unlock closer to the beta's unlock time, or around 12am PT, 3pm ET, 8am UK. Xbox likely unlocks at midnight local time, but PlayStation's situation is unclear.

We'll update this story once launch times have been officially announced.

What are the Battlefield 2042 PC requirements?

Minimum specs

OS : Windows 10 64-bit.

: Windows 10 64-bit. CPU : Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

: Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. GPU : Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 560.

: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 560. VRAM : 4GB.

: 4GB. HDD : 100GB.

: 100GB. DirectX 12.

Recommended specs