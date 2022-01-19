Here's everything coming to Battlefield 2042 with the January 20 patch

After what felt like months of radio silence, Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has officially returned to share some of its immediate plans for the game with its player base.

In series of Tweets and a blog post, developer of the struggling multiplayer shooter announced that the first patch in the new year will arrive tomorrow, January 20 on all platforms. The update will go live without any downtime, at 12am PT, 3am ET, 8am UK. Patch 3.2 is on the small side, focusing mainly on various stability issues.

It does have a couple of crucial fixes worth highlighting. First, infantry will no longer be slowed down when receiving weapon fire from vehicles, or explosives in general. The patch also has a couple of hit detection fixes for Sundance (after landing with the wingsuit), as well as hit detection for vehicle weapons.

Beyond the fixes below, you can also expect XP earn to return Portal alongside the patch's release. Developer Ripple Effect created a new categorisation system that's not very straightforward.

Read on below for the full change log:

General

Fixed an issue where leaving a party during matchmaking could make the game unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where connecting to EA servers after signing up with a new account would not work on the first attempt.

Updated behavior of the quit button during gameplay so it now returns you to the correct screen.

Fixed an issue where the loading music would stop playing during level load.

Soldier

Fixed a rare occurrence where after landing with the Wingsuit, hits wouldn’t always register on some parts of Sundance’s hitbox.

Fixed occurrences of rubberbanding when running behind friendly players.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause you to be stuck in both an alive, and downed loop.

Fixed a variety of issues with attaching to ladders that could cause you to get stuck in a state where you could fly away or lose control of your Specialist.

Fixed an issue where soldier movement speed was impaired by nearby explosions that spawned craters.

Fixed an issue where camera shake and audio for landing would unintentionally trigger when dropping from very small heights.

Fixed an issue where weapons from a Loadout Crate would sometimes inherit ammo from the previously selected weapon.

Fixed an issue where being spotted when firing a weapon would spot you for too long.

Stability

Added multiple fixes to improve overall game stability.

Fixed a rendering related crash that could occur for AMD Radeon 7 users while Sundance was visible on screen.

Weapons

Sniper and SOFLAM scope glints now show from a further distance.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where passenger weapons would no longer be in sync whenever the driver’s turret would rotate, causing bullets to not register when firing at enemies.

-M1A5, T28

Improved the effective range and reduced spread on Canister Weapon Pod.

Reduced Bullet Spread from 1.6 -> 1.1.

Increased Damage Fall Off Distance from 35 -> 40.

Portal

The Server Info tab now persists after hitting Refresh in the Portal Server Browser.

Fixed an issue where text would overlap when joining a Team Deathmatch game during the end of round sequence.

Rules Editor - the “IsInventorySlotActive” value now correctly handles melee weapons.

Certain admin commands can no longer be spammed.

Hazard Zone