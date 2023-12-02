Alleged GTA 6 leak shows up online and is quickly removed

Some footage of what is allegedly GTA 6 has popped up online, and it's mainly just a look at a city on a computer screen.

Before we go any further, we would like to point out there's no way of knowing if what is shown is actually GTA 6. Some online have suggested it's a highly modded version of GTA 5, while others feel it's the real deal.

Again, we have no way of confirming any of this, so take what you see online for what it is: footage of a city shown on a computer screen.

With that out of the way, the purported leak was posted by someone who claims to be a friend of the son of Aaron Garput, co-studio head and art director at Rockstar North, per Resetera. Because this sounds a bit suspect, we're just reporting what we've heard and seen online. Again, nothing confirmed - we cannot stress this enough.

Anyway, the clip purportedly of GTA 6 was posted on TikTok, but not for long. That doesn't mean you can't still find it, as it's floating around the internet. A few screenshots said to be from the game are also out there, but again, you can google those yourself as we will not post those here either.

While the supposed leak doesn't really show much, if it's real, we imagine there's one really p**sed-off dad out there, and that a certain someone is now considered an ex-friend.

Whatever the case, we won't have long to wait until we get a good look at the upcoming title will be shown December 5 when the first trailer airs.

Hopefully, the trailer will also provide a release window.