The Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream codes have just been dropped, which gives you just 24 hours to redeem them for a quick influx of primo gems, mora, and upgrade materials.

For those who don’t know, Genshin Impact livestream codes are free-to-use codes that can be inputted into the Genshin Impact website or in-game, with each unique code providing its own prize. With each preview livestream, super-limited codes with a 24-hour life span are shown off, which you’ll want to redeem asap.

As such, we’ve quickly written out all genshin impact 3.5 livestream codes here, as well as a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Genshin codes. That way, you’ll be able to reap the rewards in no time.

Check out the trailer for version 3.5 "Windblume's Breath" here!

Genshin Impact livestream codes: All active livestream codes

Below are the three codes revealed during the Genshin Impact version 3.5 livestream.

KARU3RG6NY65 - 100 Primogems + ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems + ten Mystic Enhancement Ore 5SRC28YNNYP9 - 100 Primogems + five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems + five Hero’s Wit SB8UJ9H7NH8V - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

You have until February 18 at 4AM PST / 7AM EST / 12PM GMT / 1PM CEST to redeem these codes.

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes

In order to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes, either from a livestream or another source, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Head to the Genshin Impact Hoyoverse website Log in to your account Navigate to the Redeem tab at the top of the website Enter a valid code and click the ig redeem button

Once you’ve finished these steps, you’ll get your reward via in-game mail, so log in and pick up your prize!

Alternatively, if you’re already logged in to Genshin Impact, you can redeem these codes in-game too:

Launch Genshin Impact Open up the menu Head to Settings Click on Account Select the ‘redeem now’ button next to the Redeem Code option Enter a valid code

Just like the website method, you should get your code rewards from in-game mail soon after entering the code.

