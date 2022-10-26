Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is out in under 130 days

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announced a release date this morning for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the new action RPG from the makers of Nioh, and Ninja Gaiden. The game arrives March 3, which is right around the release times for the Nioh games.

Alongside the release date news, Team Ninja also revealed new plans about post-launch support, as well as all the different editions players can pre-order now.

First off, Wo Long is getting three DLC add-ons post launch. All three can be yours by purchasing the season pass, or individually when they arrive. The season pass is included in the game's digital deluxe edition, too.

Team Ninja says you should expect each DLC to deliver new areas, enemies, bosses, and new weapon types. Though details are thin, they seem to be about the same size as Nioh add-ons. The digital deluxe edition also comes with a digital artbook, and a mini soundtrack. As a final bonus, if you fork out for that version now, you'll get the Qinglong Armor at launch.

Players who pre-order any version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, will receive the Zhuque Armor, and the Baihu Armor as a bonus. Only the latter is available through pre-ordering, but you have until March 16 to get the former, if you decide to wait.

Finally, there's a SteelBook version of the game that will be available at launch. This is only the standard physical version of the game, just comes in a more lavish cover. However, you also get exclusive DLC in the form of the Crown of Zhurong, and the Crown of Gonggong.

If you played (and finished) the Wo Long September demo, you'll be familiar with the post-game survey that Team Ninja asked you to answer. Over 80,000 players took part, and the developer published the results on Wo Long's official site.

Dom was a big fan of what he played of the game in the summer, calling it "the best of Nioh, with just a hint of Elden Ring", which should really tell you everything you need to know about this one.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available March 3 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It's also a day one Game Pass launch across PC and Xbox consoles.