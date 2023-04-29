Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty off to a hot start with 1 million copies sold

The dark Three Kingdoms action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, has sold over one million units worldwide since its March 3 release.

Total sales combine physical and digital units sold across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC through Steam.

Not quite your average Soulsborne, there's a lot of Team Ninja flavor here.

Additionally, the total number of players, including Xbox Game Pass on console and PC, has now exceeded 3.8 million.

Developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty finds you, a nameless soldier, fighting monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of the Three Kingdoms period.

Starting off, you will create and customize your character and choose from one of five phases. You can also choose from one of five Divine Beasts that can assist you in combat, and they will also provide passive perks.

Like Team Ninja's Nioh, the game is mainly linear, but unlike the former, it features a jump button that will come in handy during combat and exploration. It also features cooperative multiplayer, allowing you to summon a friend to help you in combat.

In addition to a series of free updates, a selection of upcoming DLC packs will be available for purchase in the coming months. The Battle of Zhongyuan DLC pack is scheduled to arrive in June, with two more special DLC packs to follow.