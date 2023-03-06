Wo Long walkthrough in progress: Item locations, systems and boss guides

In Wo Long, Team Ninja turns their talent for super-hard action games to the late-Han Dynasty era of Chinese history as raging wars roll into the tumultuous Three Kingdoms period.

But as if finding your way through troubling times wasn’t difficult enough, Wo Long blends folklore and mysticism into the mix, as demons stalk the battlefield in the form of zombies, giant tigers and all manner of evil creatures.

We wax lyrical about Wo Long in our video review!

To survive you will need to master one of the diverse combat styles available to you, making the most of the tools and techniques on offer to live to fight another day.

But you will still need some luck and a lot of perseverance to see the end of Wo Long. Despite being more accessible in some ways than Team Ninja’s other action RPG series, Nioh, making sense of the massive amount of moving parts and systems in Wo Long can require a bit of effort.

To make the process as painless as possible - so you get back to the self-inflicted pain of Wo Long’s punishing gameplay - here is our Wo Long Walkthrough in progress, which takes you through how to create a powerful character, decide which equipment suits your playstyle the best, as well as the locations of important items and side quests over the course of the game.

Wo Long Systems guides

Wo Long Item location guides

Wo Long Boss guides