Forget Bloodborne, two of 2023's most exciting soulslikes are teaming up

Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are teaming up for a collab later this year, although there isn't any word yet on what exactly we'll be getting from this team up.

With Koei Techmo and Neowiz bringing both companies' 2023 soulslikes together for a cheeky bit of dual promotion, it's a good reminder that this year is looking pretty good for fans of the genre - even if we have to keep praying for a Bloodborne port or remaster.

As for what we could expect to see, recent history can go a long way in pointing towards what the actual fruits of this corporate collab will be. Back in March, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty paired up with Naraka: Bladepoint - a third person actual battle royale game that has been chugging along for a while now. In this, players in Naraka were able to earn gear inspired by the three kingdoms period Wo Long is set in.

So in-game cosmetics is a tried and tested possibility, and as Wo Long has a pretty slick character creator and gear appearance editor, you could easily slap in some Euro-Gothic weapons and clothing and call it a day. Who knows, maybe it'll go both ways and we can fight our way through a mechanised France packing Han Dynasty threads. One could dream.

#WoLong Fallen Dynasty 🐉 X #LiesofP 🤥



We are pleased to announce that we will be collaborating with "Lies of P", a dark fairy tale action game from South Korea.

Please stay tuned for more details!

If nothing else, this crossover does hit home the reality that Soulslike fans are easting good this year! Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was a pretty good crack at the format with a parry-focused and deeply challenging system that sent Soulslike fans and newbies alike spiraling. On the other hand, while Lies of P isn't out yet, its demo has been downloaded over a million times since it's new trailer was dropped at the PlayStation Showcase this month. Another banger, by most accounts.

And who doesn't love an old school crossover? It's always a lush suprise to see one of your favourite games pop up in another. Monster Hunter World's had plenty of Capcom characters pop up sure, but when Assassin's Creed lept into the gmae people were fiending to play Bayek. Back in the day, I would sink hours into Poker Night at The Inventory largely due to how the characters would interact with eachother.

That begs the question: what's your favourite video game crossover? Let us know below, as well as whether orn ot this Wo Long x Lies of P collab has caught your attention.