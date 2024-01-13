Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition forges its path on February 6

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition is coming to digital storefronts on February 6, per an announcement from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja.

This edition of the action RPG contains three DLC packs plus additional items. It also includes all updates to the game, including equipment and stages from collaborations with Naraka: Bladepoint, Lies of P, and Nioh 2.

Released in December, Upheaval in Jingxiang is the third DLC for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The three DLC packs are Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong, and Upheaval in Jingxiang.

Upheaval in Jingxiang is an additional story that depicts Liu Bei's forces as they fight back against the threat of the Elixir. It comes with the Whip weapon category, new generals including Guan Ping and Lady Mi, an additional Divine Beast, new enemies, new demons, and the new Stratagem system alongside new equipment and higher difficulty levels.

Another DLC is Conqueror of Jiangdong, which follows the Sun clan struggling after the death of Sun Jian. It features the Long Sword weapon category, generals Gan Ning and Taishi Ci, new equipment, a new Divine Beast, higher difficulty levels, additional enemies and demons, and the new endgame content, The Thousand-Mile Journey - which includes rewards only available in this content.

The other DLC included in the Compete Edition is Battle of Zhongyuan. It tells the saga of Cao Cao's army, scheming to expand their influence throughout the Zhongyuan region. It also comes with the Cestus weapon category, the general Dian Wei, a new Divine Beast, new enemies, and new demons. It also includes new missions, difficulty levels, armor, and more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As a bonus, when you purchase the Complete Edition, you will receive The Records of the Grand Historian - an item showing the location of the Marking Flags on the mini-map.

Upon the release of the Complete Edition, the Xuanwu Armor bonus will be available to all players for a limited time. The Xuanwu Armor will be available via Deliveries in the Battle Flag menu after the latest patch, released with the Complete Edition, is applied on February 6.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass.