Wo Long Stat Redistribution: Can you respec your character?

Wo Long is home to a bewildering array of numbers, stats and attributes, so it’s all too easy to make a mistake.

In a lot of games, redistributing your stat points is either an expensive or limited process, adding an extra element of trepidation to what should be a fun moment every time you level up.

Thankfully, in spite of Team Ninja’s usual unforgiving nature, character respecs in Wo Long are very simple. So, here’s all you need to know about changing your stat points.

How to respec your character in Wo Long

To respec your character in Wo Long you first need to have unlocked the Hidden Village at Mt. Tianzhushan by completing the fifth story mission of the game, “In Search of the Immortal Wizard”.

At the village, turn around from the Battle Flag, enter the house behind you and speak to Zuo Ci inside. The cross-legged man will bring up a new menu with a few different options.

Here you’ll be able to choose the “Reset Parameters” option, which will let you redistribute your stat points as you see fit. You can take everything back down to 1 if you really want, so there’s no limit to how much mess around.

Also, character respecs are free in Wo Long and you should take full advantage of this to test out new strategies, scaling on the best weapons and new spells whenever the feeling takes you. It could also give you a new lease of life as you head into New Game + after your first playthrough.

Say you’d started investing in the yellow Metal element to access poison Wizardry, but felt it wasn’t effective enough moment-to-moment. Redistributing your stat points into the blue Ice element could enable a stealthier approach that also deflects more easily because of the buff to deflect spirit consumption.

If your approach isn’t clicking as you take on the trials and tribulations of Wo Long, don’t hesitate to plough your points into something new - you can always switch it back again.

