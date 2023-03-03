You can usually hear cicadas long before you see them, but in Wo Long it’s the shed skins you’re looking for.

Hidden across the varied levels throughout your arduous adventure, Golden Cicada Shells are rare items that earn you rewards while advancing one of Wo Long’s most intriguing side quests.

You will have to search high and low to find all of the Golden Cicada Shells in Wo Long, but thankfully, won’t have to go too far out of your way outside of your normal completion of the game.

Once you've got your hands on some, here’s what to do with Golden Cicada Shells in Wo Long.

Where to use Golden Cicada Shells in Wo Long

So, you’ve happened upon a few Golden Cicada Shells, but don’t know where to use them? First, head to the Hidden Village in Mt. Tianzhushan and walk forwards from the Battle Flag off the edge of the cliff into the lower village, past the blacksmith's forge and the Taoist who has lost her house key's dwelling.

Scale this tower in the back corner of the Hidden Village

At the far end of the settlement, on the left-hand side, there’s a tall wooden tower encircled by a thick tangle of roots.

Use these roots to scale the tower and at the top you will find the Golden Cicada Shell man, who - as you might have guessed - has a bit of a thing for these shiny leftover carapaces.

The Golden Cicada Shell guy is a tad wacky

Hand as many as you like over, and after each three he will stop accepting them and change his voice line.

He gives you a variety of gifts in return as the side quest progresses, but to continue giving him Cicada Shells after he stops accepting them you need to leave the Hidden Village, do a different Battlefield, then return to Mt. Tianzhushan to give him some more.

