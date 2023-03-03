Wo Long Taoist's House Keys: Where to find and use the front and back yard keys

Just because you’re a mystical warrior capable of advanced martial arts and summoning divine beasts in Wo Long doesn’t mean you can’t help people find their lost keys.

For a more mundane activity that’s still well worth your while, try collecting the Taoist’s House Keys throughout your adventure. Doing so will earn you some decent rewards as you progress.

Here’s where to find both the front door key and back yard key, as well as where to use both Taoist’s House Keys.

Where to find the Taoist’s House Keys

The Taoist's front door key is found early on in Wo Long

The Taoist’s front door key is found on your left as you climb the hill leading out of the cave guarded by the alligator in Level 5, “In Search of the Immortal Wizard”.

You find the Taoist’s back yard key much later in Wo Long, during the 11th story mission, “War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely”.

Look for a tunnel shaped like a dragon's head near the end of the level

After you reach the 4th Battle Flag, you can descend into the moat in front of you through a door shaped like a dragon’s mouth.

Head into the side room on the left

When the tunnel opens out into a large room guarded by mermaids, check the side room on the left for the Taoist’s back yard house key.

The Taoist's backyard key is well hidden, but worth finding!

You can then return to the Hidden Village of Tianzhushan to claim your reward!

Where to use the Taoist’s House Keys

Once you reach the Hidden Village of Tianzhushan in Wo Long, from the Battle Flag, walk forward off the edge of the cliff in front of you and head towards the blacksmith on your right.

Continue past the blacksmith and in front of you is the Taoist’s House. Speak to the woman continually until you exhaust the options and she will eventually accept the key and you will be able to open the door.

How to open the chests in the Taoist’s back yard

With both the front and back door keys back with their rightful owner, you’re free to explore the back yard and collect a Dragon Vein Essence - but there’s another catch.

The three inviting treasure chests that have been teasing you from your first visit to the Hidden Village remain locked.

To open them, continue talking to the Taoist in front of her house. Exhaust the conversation options and she will make allusions to being able to ask the blacksmith to make suitable keys, but only if you can trade her valuable items in return.

To unlock the three chests you need to trade:

One Fire Pot

One Anti-Freeze Soil

One Mystic Crane

Fire pots and Mystic Crane are pretty ubiquitous throughout your adventure. If you need an Anti-Freeze Soil, you can find one in the Sub-Battlefield “The Uninhibited Heart”.

For your troubles you receive a 4-star weapon and armor piece, north of 50k points in Qi Crystals and one piece each of Rank 8 Leather and Steel. Worth the trade for the Qi alone if nothing else. Hopefully you got one of the best weapons in Wo Long for your playstyle.

For more top demon-slaying advice, here are our best Wo Long tips for veterans and beginners alike!