Wo Long Shitieshou Bears: How to feed the panda bear demons

As you explore the late-Han Dynasty and Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history in Wo Long, you come across little black-and-white panda bear demons called “Shitieshou”, meaning “Iron Chewer”. These benevolent creatures aren’t aggressive and can offer decent rewards when they’re treated nicely.

Plus, as you befriend more and more, they will populate the Hidden Village at Mt. Tianzhushan and amuse you with their fuzzy fur, sleepy demeanour and doddering antics.

However, the mechanics of interacting with them can be unclear at first, so here’s how to feed your little panda bear friends, the Shitieshou, and reap the rewards.

How to feed the Shitieshou panda bears in Wo Long

First, you need to approach a Shitieshou outside of combat. They’re scared by violence and loud noises, so battling too close to their soft bodies could lead to them running away without making a trade.

Drop a shiny item next to a Shitieshou Panda bear and they'll give you one back!

Next, enter your inventory, select a weapon, armor piece, or accessory and go to the bottom choice “Drop” in the menu.

Make sure you drop the item close enough to the Shitieshou for them to collect, and it will scoop up the glowing treasure into its greedy mouth, before spitting out another for you to pick up.

What do you get for feeding Shitieshou?

In exchange for offering up a piece of equipment, the little reverse panda bear will replace your gift with an accessory of equal rarity.

This means if you drop a 4-star item on the ground for them to eat, they will reward you with a 4-star accessory in return. Giving you another chance at getting something which complements the best weapon for your playstyle in Wo Long.

Turn trash into treasure by feeding it to a fuzzy reverse panda demon!

Not all of the loot you acquire in Wo Long will suit your character or your needs. This makes the Shitieshou a useful partner in recycling useless gear into something that’s potentially more useful.

For this reason, and because you can only trade an item to a panda bear once per level, I would recommend only trading them high rarity equipment that you don’t plan on using - if you’ve got any spare 4-star is best before you get 5-star in New Game +.

Wo Long Shitieshou panda bear locations

You can find Shitieshou bears in the following levels in Wo Long:

Level 3 The Valley of Crying Wraiths

Level 5 In Search of the Immortal Wizard

Level 6 Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

The Flying Swallow of Heishan Part 2 sub-battlefield

Shadow of the Sacred Mountain Part 3 sub-battlefield

Escape from the Capital Part 3 sub-battlefield

Level 7 The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

Level 8 Centuries of Glory Burned away

The Lost Sacred Artifact Part 4 sub-battlefield

Level 10 Tyrant’s Final Banquet

Fate of the Entertainer Part 4 sub-battlefield

Level 11 War’s Flame Blaze Fiercely

The Uninhibited Heart Part 5 sub-battlefield

For more premium demon-slaying advice, here are our best Wo Long tips for new players and veterans.