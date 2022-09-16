Play the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty time-limited PS5 or Xbox Series X|S demo right now, or suffer immense regret

It's a banner week for Team Ninja: as well as debuting the stunning Rise of the Ronin at Sony's State of Play showcase earlier this week, the Japanese developer has also launched a demo for its more immidiate upcoming game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

We already knew that the new game, set in the Three Kingdoms-era of China's dynastic history, was set to receive a demo "in the near future", but thanks to the Tokyo Game Show, we can all enjoy it right now!

Check out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay here.

You need to be quick, though: the test isn't sticking around for long (likley because you need to be online at all times to enjoy it). Don't worry if you've not got an active Xbox Live or PS+ membership, though; the multiplayer option in this demo does not require a paid membership to the online services of each platform, per the publisher.

The Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom demo will be available from Friday, 16 September 2022 at 12pm BST until Monday, 26 September 2022 at 8am BST.

Be prepared to die. Often.

The action-packed demo includes one level of the game (much like the Nioh alpha tests before it) and gives us all a glimpse inside a dark Three Kingdoms world that Wo Long calls home.

A press release from Koei Tecmo promises that anyone who clears the demo will earn the special item “Crouching Dragon Helmet”, which you will be able to equip and use in the main game when it launches in early 2023.

No, it's not Elden Ring.

The publisher also notes that a survey will also be made available via the demo in order to collect player feedback and help in the further development of the game. Again, we saw this with Nioh, and the results saw the game difficulty fine-tuned to work better for players.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is due for release in early 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It's a day one Game Pass launch, too.