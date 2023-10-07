Watch the Modern Warfare 3 beta on Twitch, get rewarded

You can earn rewards in Modern Warfare 3 upon release by watching others play the Call of Duty: Beta on Twitch. The more you watch, the more items you can earn in-game for Modern Warfare 3.

The beta is currently live e and runs through October 16, and tuning into others on Twitch playing the beta will earn you rewards for Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, Warzone, and more to use upon release.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta has kicked off.

To start earning, it is required that you link your Activision ID with Twitch. Rewards will be handed out in 30 minutes, 1 Hour, 2 Hour, and 4 Hour intervals.

To earn the rewards, you will need to watch Twitch while signed in with a linked account, and after achieving the unlock requirement, you must claim your drop.

Modern Warfare 3 is out November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Campaign early access also returns, letting players who pre-order the game play the campaign up to one week early.