Rebirth Island returns to Call of Duty: Warzone days before Season 4 goes live

Rebirth Island is back in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific in the run up to the Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune update. While the map had previously been removed from active playlists in preparation for the new Season 4 map Fortune’s Keep, continuous and passionate community feedback has led to Rebirth returning for a short time.

As it stands currently, Rebirth Resurgence playlists for all squad sizes have replaced Caldera Resurgence playlists, which had players dive into a faster-paced version of the game’s larger map. This means that anyone who wants to get a few more games of Rebirth Island in before it’s temporarily removed on June 22 have an opportunity to do so.

Watch the Mercenaries of Fortune launch trailer here!

This announcement came via a post on the official Raven Software Twitter account (embedded below), which in turn was met with numerous accounts of positivity from those who’d previously been against the removal of Rebirth Island. One user, popular Warzone streamer and content creator JGOD, noted the speed of the change, stating it was the: “Fastest playlist adjustment I think we have ever seen.”

We've heard you want to end Season Three with our beloved Rebirth.



We're updating the Playlist to include all Rebirth Resurgence squad sizes - replacing Caldera Resurgence - until Season Four arrives at 9AM PST on 6/22.



This is NOW LIVE! We appreciate your continued feedback!🥰 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 20, 2022

All in all, this 180 makes total sense and is absolutely the right call. While the decision to give the playerbase a bit of a Rebirth detox ahead of the launch of Season 4’s Fortune Island - a map similar in size and speed to Rebirth Island - it was, in reality, just removing a popular experience from players who were already due to lose it in a matter of days. This way, Rebirth die-hards can get their fix in the short term, before jumping straight into a fresher experience later this week.

What are your thoughts on this sudden return of Rebirth Island? Let us know in the comments below! For more Warzone coverage, check out our piece on Warzone’s anti-cheat snatching the guns out of cheater’s hands mid-game.