Warzone 2 best guns: the weapons you need to take into the Battle Royale

Warzone 2 has been out and about for some time now, strutting its stuff out in public and getting everyone hot under the collar. For those entranced by the hottest battle royale out there right now, you may be wondering, what are the best guns in Warzone 2?

It’s an important question, especially if you want to perform at your best in these opening weeks of Al Mazrah violence. To help you out, we’ve broken down the best Warzone 2 weapons in each weapon class below, so you can make a smart choice as to which gun to level up and start using.

We’ve even made a quick Warzone 2 gun tier list, so you can see a rough ranking across all categories. That way, if you only care about using the best of the best, you can find what you want quick.

So, without further ado, the Best Warzone 2 guns!

Warzone 2 gun tier list

Rank Guns S M4, Fennec, EBR A FTAC Recon, 55 Icarus, Bryson 800 B Signal 50, P890 C RPG

Best Warzone 2 Assault Rifle: M4

The M4 is a brilliant assault rifle that all players can start using as soon as they boot up Warzone 2 for the first time. However, when fully levelled up, it can really hold its own with the right attachments.

Be sure to build it for mid range, with damage range bonuses and recoil control attachments to reduce the kick, and you’ll be able to fend off other players with relative ease. It’s also easier to handle than some other AR alternatives, so those starting out their Warzone journey can use the M4 as a good starter gun to build a loadout around.

Best Warzone 2 Battle Rifle: FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon is a brilliant gun to use in Warzone 2, granted you can hit all your shots.

It has a fast time-to-kill and is a dream to control granted you’ve used some recoil-reducing attachments. We’d also recommend bringing along a larger magazine attachment, as it has a measly number of shots-per-mag by default. Get your shots on target and deck it out correctly, and it will treat you well.

Best Warzone 2 Marksman Rifle: EBR

The EBR has popped up in the early season 1 meta as a brilliant mid range marksman rifle able to wipe squads with easy at mid ranges. This is thanks to its very Very fast time-to-kill, able to drop fully-plated enemies with only three or four shots. In addition, if you’ve got the right attachments to limit recoil, its relatively easy to hit consistently compared to other marksman rifles out there.

Certainly a more challenging primary to use compared to some of the fully automatic options, but well worth the time investment,

Best Warzone 2 Sniper: Signal 50

Snipers aren’t as good in Warzone 2 compared to previous battle royales, but the Signal 50 can still pack a major punch and are the only weapon class that can keep up in super long range fights.

Slap on a long sight, with ADS speed reducing and range extending attachments and you’re good to go. It will never one shot people when fully plated, but no sniper in the game will right now so it’s a good pick.

Best Warzone 2 SMG: Fennec

SMGs have a history of being busted in Warzone thanks to the fast-paced gameplay at the core of the experience, and if that sounds like your sort of playstyle, the Fennec is the choice for you.

It has an amazing time-to-kill up close. When using it, you want to focus entirely on hip firing and rushing in. Pack a larger magazine attachment for fights versus multiple enemies back-to-back, as well as some recoil reduction, and you’re good to go..

Best Warzone 2 LMG: 556 Icarus

LMGs got quite the glow up in Warzone 2, thanks to the quick TTK and snipers getting the boot by and large. The 556 Icarus is for our money the best in the weapon class, packing big damage, a big default magazine, and a great time-to-kill.

All you really want to do with it attachment-wise is manage that recoil, as it does come with a hefty kick as does all of its LMG brothers and sisters. Once you get the recoil figured out, the 556 Icarus becomes a hella accurate machine gun able to mow players down with ease.

Best Warzone 2 Shotgun: Bryson 800

Al Mazrah has loads of building-to-building fights and close range punch ups. Unlike Caldera, where shotgun users were left to sneak around and get bodied 24/7, now they are able to live their best life, rushing people down and getting cheeky kills on the regular.

Make your Bryson 800 a sawn off, pack it full of sprint-to-fire attachments and only use it when right up close to enemies, and you’ll be A OK. Just be sure to unmute the lobbies mics before you use it, as some of the post-death kill coms are gonna be a laugh.

Best Warzone 2 pistol: P890

With so many powerful primaries in Warzone 2, it can be hard to justify giving much time to pistols. However, the P890 can really hold its own as a close range option, especially if you have the right attachments on it.

We’d recommend slapping akimbo on the P890, as well as other attachments that increase its rate of fire and hip fire accuracy, and you’ll be shocked how powerful weapon can be.

Best Warzone 2 launcher: RPG

Look, if you’re even curious about this you’re an animal. But, if you get a sick kick out of taking down enemy vehicles, or just folks sitting in buildings, we’d recommend the RPG.

As tempting as it might be to take some of the more advanced launchers in your arsenal, the RPG’s versatility can make it an incredibly useful weapon to have on occasion. Just don’t try and pull it out in straight-up gunfights, because you’ll lose it 99 times out of 100.

That wraps up our guide on the best guns in Warzone 2! If you’re looking to step back and figure out the best Warzone 2 loadouts, check out our guide on that here! Otherwise