Where to watch Call of Duty: Next, what to expect, and how to earn rewards by tuning in

Tonight is a big one for Call of Duty fans everywhere. No, it’s not the start of the Black Ops 6 beta, but it’s not that far off. Call of Duty: Next, the event dedicated to everything CoD returns tonight for a dedicated look at Black Ops 6 and the next evolution of Warzone.

This iteration of Next is going to be packed with new information, and there are even rewards you can earn just by tuning in. We’ve rounded up all the key pieces of information you need in this guide.

Where to watch Call of Duty: Next for Black Ops 6 and Warzone reveals

Call of Duty: Next will be streamed live today, August 28 beginning 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm BST. You can follow along on Call of Duty’s official Twitch, and YouTube channels - and we have those embedded below.

Outside of the official channels, plenty of content creators - who are in attendance - will be streaming their own gameplay live to their Twitch/YouTube channels, so you’re going to have plenty of different points of view to follow if you like.

What to expect from Call of Duty: Next

There are three main reveals that will be taking place at Call of Duty: Next. The first concerns Black Ops 6 multiplayer. We’re getting a look at the all new omnimovement system and how it factors into the moment-to-moment gameplay, as well as map design.

Multiplayer is, unsurprisingly, going to be a big focus overall, and we’re expecting a deeper look at Black Ops 6’s version of the gunsmith system, the new and returning modes, and many of the 16 multiplayer launch maps. We’re also going to get final confirmation of all the ontent we’re going to be playing in the upcoming Black Ops 6 beta.

Zombies fans have something to look forward to as well. Liberty Falls, the second of two launch Zombies maps will be shown off for the first time. We’ve only seen gameplay of the Terminus Island map so far, so that’s another thing worth tuning in for.

Finally, Next will offer Warzone players their first look at Area 99, the new map coming to the free-to-play battle royale mode. Treyarch and Raven will also clarify how the Black Ops 6 integration is going to work.

How to earn Twitch Drops rewards from watching Call of Duty: Next

And just as one final bonus, anyone who tunes in to watch Call of Duty: Next will earn a couple of cosmetic rewards for use in Black Ops 6. All you need to do is simply accumulate watch time, and make sure your Twitch/YouTube account is linked to your Activision account ahead of time. Here’s what you can receive:

30 minutes: Mine emblem.

60 minutes: Earning Stripes calling card.

90 minutes: Tri Harder charm.

120 minutes: The Redactor weapon blueprint.

And, in case you missed it, the first round of the beta kicks off this Friday, August 30. Here’s how to get into the Black Ops 6 beta, and everything else you need to know.