Modern Warfare 2 best weapons: pre-season meta picks for MW2 multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 best weapons: pre-season meta picks for MW2 multiplayerWhether it's SMGs, Snipers, or shotguns, we've got you sorted with our best loadouts page!
It’s the Modern Warfare 2 pre-season right now, which means we’re in the primordial goop of the MW2 meta and MW2 Meta Loadouts. People are still figuring out what the best weapons are, which attachments are crucial, and what weapon classes are king. The question on everyone’s mind: What are the best Modern Warfare 2 guns?
Below, we’ve broken down each of the best MW2 weapons with a brief loadout breakdown so you can quickly see what weapons are worth levelling up to max before Warzone 2.0 launches.
Best weapons in MW2
Right now, there’s a lot of love out there for the M4. Not only is it a weapon you unlock right away at level 1, you also can slap on some really powerful attachments that make it a staggeringly good primary weapon at mid ranges.
Here are the attachments we recommend for our best M4 loadout:
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factor
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
With these attachments, you’ll have a devastating mid-range rifle that has easy to handle vertical recoil and hardly any horizontal recoil at all. With great damage, and a decently sized magazine, you’ll have no issue wiping out teams of other players in Multiplayer matches.
If you’re looking for something a bit more close range focused? The Lachman Sub is arguably the best SMG in the game right now. We’re building it as a borderline melee distance weapon, for quickly blitzing through other players when you’re up in their face.
Here are the attachments we recommend for our best Lachman Sub loadout:
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Barrel: Lachman Pulsar
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Stock: LM Stockless Mod
- Rear Grip: Lachman TCG-10
With these five attachments, you’ll have both manageable recoil and brilliant hip-fire burst potential. You’re not going to want to aim down sights and take fights at medium or long ranges with this. With this Lachman loadout, you'll be a monster in building interiors.
Finally, the Signal 50 is the ultimate long range sniper rifle, able to devastate players at max range like few other guns can, this is a massive cannon that you can bring along to practically any game mode with success.
Here are the attachments we recommend for our best Signal 50 loadout:
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer
- Barrell: 9" TV Kilo-502
- Optic: Sightmax Clear Shot
- Rear Grip: Stalwart Grip
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
With these attachments combined, the effective range of the Signal 50 is improved, plus it has also been made far easier to handle. As such, your already great long range weapon has become an absolute demon across the board, able to take control of any situation whether in Search and Destroy or Ground War.
Best MW2 Loadout for beginners: M4 and Lachman Sub
If you’re looking for a great build to get started, there are two brilliant weapons that you can start using from minute one of booting up MW2 multiplayer. These are the M4 and Lachman Sub, and paired together they’ll keep you dangerous in all close and mid range fights.
Here’s the breakdown of our best MW2 Beginner loadout:
Primary: M4
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factor
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Secondary: Lachman Sub
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Barrel: Lachman Pulsar
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Stock: LM Stockless Mod
- Rear Grip: Lachman TCG-10
- Tactical: Shock Stick
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Scavenger
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage
Best MW2 Battle rifle Loadout: FTAC Recon and Minibak
For those who want to mix it up a bit, we’ve got the best Battle Rifle in MW2 paired with another great SMG in order to cover both mid and close range fights. It takes a bit more work and accuracy on your part than some of the AR loadouts, but it remains a devastating combo for those who can hit their shots consistently.
Primary: FTAC Recon
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5”
- Optic: SZ SRO-7
- Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZA Grip
Secondary: Minibak
- Muzzle: Xten RR-40
- Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel
- Laser: Schlanger PEQ Box IV
- Stock: VLk Stockless
- Rear Grip: True-Tac
- Tactical: Shock Stick
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Scavenger
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage
Best MW2 Shotgun Loadout:Bryson 800 and SP-R 208
Maybe you like shotguns? Look no further than the Bryson 800, a close range monster able to blow holes through anyone within a surprisingly large range. Pair it with a marksman rifle, and you’ve got a powerful loadout able to take out any player who dares get within your line of sight.
Primary: Bryson 800
- Muzzell: XTEN Modified Choke
- Barrel: 8” XRK CQB Barrel
- Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump
- Stock: Sawed-off Mod
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
Secondary:SP-R 208
- Muzzlel: Polarfire-S
- Barrel: 22.5” Elevate-11
- Optic: Cronon Mini Red Dot
- Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
- Tactical: Shock Stick
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Scavenger
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage
Best MW2 LMG Loadout: 556 Icarus and PDSW 528
LMGs are actually really good in MW2, thanks to the quick TTK. As long as you don’t mind playing a bit slower than you would with an assault rifle or SMG, the right LMG with the perfect attachments can take you far! Pair it with the PDSW 528 SMG for when’ve gotta run somewhere quickly, and you’re ready for the races.
Primary: 556 Icarus
- Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16” barrel
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Stock: Corio Precio Factory
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Secondary:PDSW 528
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″
- Laser: STOVL Tac Laser
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Comb: TV TacComb
- Tactical: Shock Stick
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Scavenger
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage
Best MW2 Sniper Loadout: Signal 50 and Vel 46
Look, the Signal 50 is amazingly good. Making it the star of the show in your loadout is a great idea, especially when you pop on a number of brilliant attachments to make it an unparalleled long-range weapon. However, paired with an SMG like the Vel 46 and the right perks, you’ll have no issues when someone pulls up behind you to take you out!
Primary:Signal 50
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer
- Barrell: 9" TV Kilo-502
- Optic: Sightmax Clear Shot
- Rear Grip: Stalwart Grip
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
Secondary: Vel 46
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Barrel: LM Series-7
- Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser
- Grip:: Schlager Soldier
- stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed
- Tactical: Claymore
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Scavenger
- Perk 3: Focus
- Perk 4: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Trophy System / Portable Radar