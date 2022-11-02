Modern Warfare 2 best weapons: pre-season meta picks for MW2 multiplayer

It’s the Modern Warfare 2 pre-season right now, which means we’re in the primordial goop of the MW2 meta and MW2 Meta Loadouts. People are still figuring out what the best weapons are, which attachments are crucial, and what weapon classes are king. The question on everyone’s mind: What are the best Modern Warfare 2 guns?

Below, we’ve broken down each of the best MW2 weapons with a brief loadout breakdown so you can quickly see what weapons are worth levelling up to max before Warzone 2.0 launches.

Best weapons in MW2

the Lachman sub is among the top tier guns making waves right now.

Right now, there’s a lot of love out there for the M4. Not only is it a weapon you unlock right away at level 1, you also can slap on some really powerful attachments that make it a staggeringly good primary weapon at mid ranges.

Here are the attachments we recommend for our best M4 loadout:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: D emo Precision Elite Factor

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

With these attachments, you’ll have a devastating mid-range rifle that has easy to handle vertical recoil and hardly any horizontal recoil at all. With great damage, and a decently sized magazine, you’ll have no issue wiping out teams of other players in Multiplayer matches.

If you’re looking for something a bit more close range focused? The Lachman Sub is arguably the best SMG in the game right now. We’re building it as a borderline melee distance weapon, for quickly blitzing through other players when you’re up in their face.

Here are the attachments we recommend for our best Lachman Sub loadout:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

Barrel: Lachman Pulsar

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Rear Grip: Lachman TCG-10

With these five attachments, you’ll have both manageable recoil and brilliant hip-fire burst potential. You’re not going to want to aim down sights and take fights at medium or long ranges with this. With this Lachman loadout, you'll be a monster in building interiors.

Finally, the Signal 50 is the ultimate long range sniper rifle, able to devastate players at max range like few other guns can, this is a massive cannon that you can bring along to practically any game mode with success.

Here are the attachments we recommend for our best Signal 50 loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Barrell: 9" TV Kilo-502

Optic: Sightmax Clear Shot

Rear Grip: Stalwart Grip

Stock: FSS Echo Stock

With these attachments combined, the effective range of the Signal 50 is improved, plus it has also been made far easier to handle. As such, your already great long range weapon has become an absolute demon across the board, able to take control of any situation whether in Search and Destroy or Ground War.

Best MW2 Loadout for beginners: M4 and Lachman Sub

The M4 is no joke in MW2

If you’re looking for a great build to get started, there are two brilliant weapons that you can start using from minute one of booting up MW2 multiplayer. These are the M4 and Lachman Sub, and paired together they’ll keep you dangerous in all close and mid range fights.

Here’s the breakdown of our best MW2 Beginner loadout:

Primary: M4

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factor

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Secondary: Lachman Sub

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

Barrel: Lachman Pulsar

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Rear Grip: Lachman TCG-10

Tactical: Shock Stick

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage

Best MW2 Battle rifle Loadout: FTAC Recon and Minibak

The FTAC is a sleeper hit right now in these early weeks.

For those who want to mix it up a bit, we’ve got the best Battle Rifle in MW2 paired with another great SMG in order to cover both mid and close range fights. It takes a bit more work and accuracy on your part than some of the AR loadouts, but it remains a devastating combo for those who can hit their shots consistently.

Primary: FTAC Recon

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5”

Optic: SZ SRO-7

Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Rear Grip: Sakin ZA Grip

Secondary: Minibak

Muzzle: Xten RR-40

Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

Laser: Schlanger PEQ Box IV

Stock: VLk Stockless

Rear Grip: True-Tac

Tactical: Shock Stick

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage

Best MW2 Shotgun Loadout:Bryson 800 and SP-R 208

Don't underestimate the shotguns!

Maybe you like shotguns? Look no further than the Bryson 800, a close range monster able to blow holes through anyone within a surprisingly large range. Pair it with a marksman rifle, and you’ve got a powerful loadout able to take out any player who dares get within your line of sight.

Primary: Bryson 800

Muzzell: XTEN Modified Choke

Barrel: 8” XRK CQB Barrel

Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Stock: Sawed-off Mod

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Secondary:SP-R 208

Muzzlel: Polarfire-S

Barrel: 22.5” Elevate-11

Optic: Cronon Mini Red Dot

Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Tactical: Shock Stick

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage

Best MW2 LMG Loadout: 556 Icarus and PDSW 528

he Iccarus 556 is no joke!

LMGs are actually really good in MW2, thanks to the quick TTK. As long as you don’t mind playing a bit slower than you would with an assault rifle or SMG, the right LMG with the perfect attachments can take you far! Pair it with the PDSW 528 SMG for when’ve gotta run somewhere quickly, and you’re ready for the races.

Primary: 556 Icarus

Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16” barrel

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Secondary:PDSW 528

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Comb: TV TacComb

Tactical: Shock Stick

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence / Battle Rage

Best MW2 Sniper Loadout: Signal 50 and Vel 46

A serious powerhouse

Look, the Signal 50 is amazingly good. Making it the star of the show in your loadout is a great idea, especially when you pop on a number of brilliant attachments to make it an unparalleled long-range weapon. However, paired with an SMG like the Vel 46 and the right perks, you’ll have no issues when someone pulls up behind you to take you out!

Primary:Signal 50

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Barrell: 9" TV Kilo-502

Optic: Sightmax Clear Shot

Rear Grip: Stalwart Grip

Stock: FSS Echo Stock

Secondary: Vel 46

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Barrel: LM Series-7

Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Grip:: Schlager Soldier

stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed