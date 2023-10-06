Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new map, but some old maps will return

As part of Call of Duty: Next, Raven Software took the stage to reveal what's next for Call of Duty: Warzone. The latest iteration of the free-to-play battle royale mode arrives alongside Modern Warfare 3.

This new Warzone is a continuation of the existing mode, but it's introducing a few changes of its own. The big news, of course, is Urzikstan, the new map available in battle royale, and Plunder on day one.

Urzikstan is aesthetically similar to Verdansk, but its urban environment is even more densely populated and cluttered. It has 11 points of interest, with several of them offering tight close-quarters combat. There's also the usual variety of wide-open ranges, seaside towns, and a military base.

At launch, Urzikstan will support both battle royale and Plunder. But you'll also find Ashika Island (Resurgence), and Vondel (battle royale, Resurgence) available to play. In 2024, fan-favourites Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island will return.

The new Warzone is built on Modern Warfare 3 movement and mechanical fundamentals. Just like MW3 multiplayer, you'll be able to slide-cancel, and slide farther and faster. You can also shoot while sliding thanks to the Tac-Stance mechanic, and even aim down sights.

Jumping has been tweaked to be faster, and allow for quicker ADS transitions. Jumping now also has a faster sprint-out delay, and a reduced slowdown when landing from a jump. For an even faster pace, Stims now grant a short movement speed increase.

Continuing with the theme of taking from Modern Warfare 3, the minimap will now show red dots for all unsuppressed fire. Classic Warzone features like ground loot rarity is back, and players will be able to sort ammo in dedicated slots in their inventories.

To allow for minimal combat interruptions, the gas mask will now be automatically worn when it's equipped in a loadout. All players also have a sidearm when swimming, and climbing ladders, regardless of their loadout. Further helping speed up the pace are the new circle rules, which encourage faster and more action-packed gameplay.

Watch your back! | Image credit: Activision

You can also expect several new features in Warzone with the launch of Modern Warfare 3. Adding to the existing array of vertical ziplines, there are now horizontal ziplines that take you across gaps, and they even allow you to shoot while riding them.

Urzikstan has a train, too, except players will be able to control it, with driving controlled from the front, and braking from the rear. You can expect a new suite of equipments (lethals/tacticals etc.), alongside new Warzone-only perks.

Even The Gulag has seen a few updates. There's now a nighttime version of it that can randomly show up. More interestingly, there's a new overtime mechanic that drops a zipline to allow players to escape and win the encounter, which replaces the overtime flag.

The updated Warzone launches with Modern Warfare 3 on November 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.