If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Typo

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Blood Resonance guide

Confused when it comes to Blood Resonance, worry no longer as this guide will take you through the basics.
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
A vampire feeding off a a regular person on the streets of Prague.

One of the juicier features added with Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt is Blood Resonance, or as it’s colloquially known, eating strangers in public. As strange as it might sound, you’ll want to feed off as many mortals as you can in Bloodhunt matches, as they can provide incredibly powerful bonuses that’ll save your life later in the game.

The issue is, the intricacies of Blood Resonance isn’t super well explained in Bloodhunt. As such, we’ve written up this guide to explain exactly how it works, and why it’s so important.

Watch on YouTube

What is Blood Resonance

Blood Resonance refers to the passive buffs you can get from feeding off certain NPC civilians out in Prague. At game start, you can get a total of three buffs from mortals around Prague before having to increase your resonance slots.

But how does one increase their resonance slots? There are two ways: feeding of Entity enemies, and feeding off players. Both require you to get into the thick of combat, but once you knock either or these groups down, you’ll have an opportunity to walk up to them and starting drinking.

You’ll have to be quick though. Leave an Entity enemy on the ground too long and they’ll die, but leave a player too long and they’ll stand back up and start shooting at you. This means you’ll have to be quick if you want additional buffs.

Each time you feed off one of the above groups, you’ll gain an additional two slots for Resonance buffs. That means it’s best to keep a look out for fights if you want to scale well into the late game.

Different Blood Resonance types

There are five separate blood types that provide buffs that you can find out in the wild. You can find them all below:

  • Pink = Sanguine. Health regen per second
  • Purple = Melancholic. Ability 1 upgrade
  • Blue / Green = Phlegmatic= Ability 2 upgrade
  • Orange = Choleric. Melee damage upgrade
  • Red = Potent. Provides an extra life if you haven’t already got one

You can start to see how, although there is no loadout system in Bloodhunt, ‘builds’ are possible if you know exactly what sort of weapon and Resonance combo to look out for at the jump.

That concludes our guide on Blood Resonance. For more guides, check out our walkthrough of the Welcome to Elysium quest, as well as our preview which covers our initial thoughts on the title ahead of our full review.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch