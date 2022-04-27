Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Blood Resonance guide

One of the juicier features added with Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt is Blood Resonance, or as it’s colloquially known, eating strangers in public. As strange as it might sound, you’ll want to feed off as many mortals as you can in Bloodhunt matches, as they can provide incredibly powerful bonuses that’ll save your life later in the game.

The issue is, the intricacies of Blood Resonance isn’t super well explained in Bloodhunt. As such, we’ve written up this guide to explain exactly how it works, and why it’s so important.

What is Blood Resonance

Blood Resonance refers to the passive buffs you can get from feeding off certain NPC civilians out in Prague. At game start, you can get a total of three buffs from mortals around Prague before having to increase your resonance slots.

But how does one increase their resonance slots? There are two ways: feeding of Entity enemies, and feeding off players. Both require you to get into the thick of combat, but once you knock either or these groups down, you’ll have an opportunity to walk up to them and starting drinking.

You’ll have to be quick though. Leave an Entity enemy on the ground too long and they’ll die, but leave a player too long and they’ll stand back up and start shooting at you. This means you’ll have to be quick if you want additional buffs.

Each time you feed off one of the above groups, you’ll gain an additional two slots for Resonance buffs. That means it’s best to keep a look out for fights if you want to scale well into the late game.

Different Blood Resonance types

There are five separate blood types that provide buffs that you can find out in the wild. You can find them all below:

Pink = Sanguine. Health regen per second

= Sanguine. Health regen per second Purple = Melancholic. Ability 1 upgrade

= Melancholic. Ability 1 upgrade Blue / Green = Phlegmatic= Ability 2 upgrade

= Phlegmatic= Ability 2 upgrade Orange = Choleric. Melee damage upgrade

= Choleric. Melee damage upgrade Red = Potent. Provides an extra life if you haven’t already got one

You can start to see how, although there is no loadout system in Bloodhunt, ‘builds’ are possible if you know exactly what sort of weapon and Resonance combo to look out for at the jump.

That concludes our guide on Blood Resonance. For more guides, check out our walkthrough of the Welcome to Elysium quest, as well as our preview which covers our initial thoughts on the title ahead of our full review.