Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 announced with Fade, Battlepass and RGX 2 bundle revealed

That time has rolled around again. Players are rushing to complete their Battlepass and earn a higher rank as the latest Valorant Act is due to come to an end in just a couple of days. With every new Act, Riot deliver a new Battlepass, cosmetics bundle, and if we're lucky, a new Agent or map.

As Episode 4 Act 3 slowly creeps up on us, we've been incredibly lucky this time around. New agent, Fade, had an official gameplay reveal at the VCT Masters last night which, frankly, got most players foaming at the mouth.

As if Fade wasn't enough to get players excited, Riot have also announced that the bundle for the beginning of the Act will be the RGX 11z Pro Skin Line. Yes, we have already seen an RGX 11z Pro bundle before, and we loved it.

And of course, we can expect a new Battlepass with the new Act, and it's got some incredibly cute cards and buddies to look forward to. But first, let's take a look at Fade.

Fade Abilities

Here are Fade's abilities, and to see them in action, check out the video above.

Haunt (E) - Fire an orb that plummets to the ground after a short amount of time. When grounded, the orb reveals the locations of any enemy that it sees. Enemies can destroy the orb entity, but Fade can re-use it.

- Fire an orb that plummets to the ground after a short amount of time. When grounded, the orb reveals the locations of any enemy that it sees. Enemies can destroy the orb entity, but Fade can re-use it. Seize (Q) - Fire an orb that plummets to the ground after a short amount of time. When the orb hits the ground, a zone is formed that traps enemies. Fade can re-use this ability.

- Fire an orb that plummets to the ground after a short amount of time. When the orb hits the ground, a zone is formed that traps enemies. Fade can re-use this ability. Prowler (C) - Fire to send the Prowler out in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies that it sees and will chase them. If it reaches them, the enemy wioll be nearsighted.

- Fire to send the Prowler out in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies that it sees and will chase them. If it reaches them, the enemy wioll be nearsighted. Nightfall (X) - Fire Nightfall to send out a wave of energy across an area, and through walls. This creates a trail to each enemies location while decaying and deafening them.

RGX 11z Pro Skin Line

Riot Games appears to have realised that players love the RGX 11z Pro skins so much that it's releasing this second bundle.

This bundle essentially features other popular weapons with their own RGX skins, an a butterfly knife coined 'Firefly'. Yoru's Butterfly Comb and the Recon Balisong have been incredibly popular melee weapons, so seeing one of the most beloved skinlines applied to the most favoured style of melee weapon is going to excite a lot of players, including me. Riot, take my money.

Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass

The Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass will cost 1,000 VP for the full shabang, or players can simply opt for the free version which includes the Ragna-Rock Out Buddy, Look Behind You Spray, UltraBright Torch Buddy, Yellows on Rails Player Card, and the Coalition Cobra Frenzy.

For those paying for the entire thing, you can look forward to Hue Shift skins for the Spectre, Shorty, Phantom and Bulldog, Coalition Cobra skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Odin, and Marshall, and .SYS skins for the Bucky, Stinger, Sheriff, and Vandal. There will also be an .SYS axe melee weapon at the end of the Battlepass.

As ever, you can expect a dozen sprays that feed into the various memes we've all seen surrounding various characters. There's Sova being troubled by his team, Omen scaring Jett and Phoenix, and a spray that shows Raze flustered by the angel and devil atop each of her shoulders.

The update will go live on April 27, 2020, when the current Act ends. Are you looking forward to trying out Fade, or dreading coming up against her?