Riot Games’ biggest titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Riot Games has announced that, finally, its biggest titles will become available on Xbox Game Pass beginning December 12.

Does this news sound familiar to you? Well, that’s probably because it is. Riot Games actually unveiled its partnership with Xbox Game Pass back in June, but only now are we finally seeing the games become available on the ever-popular subscription service.

So, what games from Riot Games’ catalogue will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass, and what freebies will each game bring with it? Here’s the rundown.

Valorant (PC)

Valorant is the tactical team shooter from Riot that I’ve spent far too much time and money on.

For those diving into the shooter via Xbox Game Pass, you’ll have instant access to all current Agents, day-one access to every new Agent on release, and a 20% match XP boost will be given to battle pass, event pass, and active agent contract progress.

League of Legends (PC)

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games out there, with dozens of champions to choose from as two teams strategically face off against one another.

Those playing via Xbox Game Pass will gain access to all 160+ champions, have day-one access to new champions, and a 20% XP boost.

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile)

League of Legends: Wild Rift is, essentially, the League experience specifically built for mobile.

With Xbox Game Pass, players will have access to all 80+ champions, day-one access to new champions, and a 20% XP boost.

Teamfight Tactics (PC and Mobile)

Teamfight Tactics takes League’s champions and thrusts them into a new situation, an auto-battler strategy game where you must strive to be the last one standing.

Beginning in January, those playing with Xbox Game Pass will have access to all 80+ champions, day-one access to new champions, and a 20% XP boost.

Legends of Runeterra (PC and Mobile)

For the card-game loving folk among us, Legends of Runeterra also takes characters from League of Legends and drops them into this collectible card-game.

With Xbox Game Pass, players will have access to all cards in the Foundations set.

For those keen to jump into Riot’s catalogue when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass next week, you’ll want to link your Riot account to your Xbox profile in advance, which can be done from the Xbox Social sign-in page.

Additionally, limited-time rewards are available to those who link their Riot and Xbox accounts between December 8, 2022 and January 1, 2023. The rewards are as follows:

Valorant - Pocket Sage Buddy

- Pocket Sage Buddy League of Legends - Masterwork Chest and Key

- Masterwork Chest and Key League of Legends: Wild Rift - Random Emote Chest

- Random Emote Chest Legends of Runeterra - Prismatic Chest

- Prismatic Chest Teamfight Tactics - Little Legend Rare Egg

