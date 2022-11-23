New job listings suggest Valorant could be coming to consoles

Valorant has been a PC-exclusive multiplayer shooter since it first launched back in 2020. This isn’t unusual for developer Riot Games, who currently only has games on either PC or mobile platforms.

That said, it appears that this could all be set to change in the future, with Riot Games exploring the possibility of bringing Valorant to console players, too.

Riot Games recently announced making its games available for free with Xbox Game Pass, including Valorant.

Now, rumours have been floating around regarding this ever since the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase back in June, when Riot Games announced that its games would all be available on Xbox Game Pass, with pre-unlocked Agent rosters for new players.

This partnership with Microsoft insinuates that the future of Valorant could be on consoles. Just in October, one Valorant leaker shared a screenshot to Twitter suggesting that Riot Games had added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls to the games files.

With the 5.03 update, Riot Games added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls to game files | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/AuE05uLqrV — VALORANT Leaks (@valorantleaksEN) August 9, 2022

As a leak, we’ve to take the information with a pinch of salt. However, further developments suggest that Valorant’s migration to consoles is really happening. Just this morning, Riot Games shared two new job listings to Hitmarker. Both roles are for Valorant, with one listing for the role of senior game designer, console, and another for the role of game design manager, console.

Each listing details role responsibilities, required qualifications, and a little about Riot Games, as you’d expect. The first of the game design manager’s responsibilities is, “Work with team leads to develop a vision for combat in Valorant on consoles.” Meanwhile, a line in the description for the senior game designer role reads, “Design and refine features, modes, and systems to help bring console game products to market.”

While not an official announcement by any means, this does go to show that behind the scenes at Riot Games, the team is trying to bring its games to more platforms. There’s no telling when any of this will come to fruition, but I suspect that if it does, it’s going to be a while yet before we can run around using controller aim assist to improve our chances at headshots.

What do you reckon to all of this? Do you believe Valorant should remain PC-exclusive, or are you keen to see Riot’s games on consoles?

