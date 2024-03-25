"I wouldn't rule it out" Valorant producer hints towards agents coming to 2XKO

Following the conclusion of the Valorant Masters Madrid tournament, SVP & executive producer on Valorant Anna Donlon responded to a question on whether Valorant Agents would be making an appearance in Riot Games' upcoming fighting game: 2XKO. The answer? Surprisingly not no!

"I wouldn't rule it out," Donlon responded. "We want to see how 2XKO does. We're really excited to be bringing that game to players."

She continued, "I don't think we have any immediate plans to bring the two worlds together, but I definitely wouldn't rule it out. I think if that's what players in that community are looking for, we'd be really open to it. It's a good question! We've definately thought about it, and there's a world where I could definitely see that happening."

This is surprising because, well, 2XKO is strictly a League of Legends fighting game. According to the official 2XKO website, the game is described as such. "2XKO, formerly Project L, is Riot Games' upcoming 2v2 team-based fighting game with League of Legends Champions." Certainly all of the previously announced fighters like Yasuo and Illaoi are LoL champs.

It's worth noting that whenever this kind of guest character question is asked to game developers, that answer is rarely a strict no. For example, Harada from the Tekken 8 team is often drowned in future DLC character requests, to which his answer is either something along the lines of "thanks for showing interest" or "don't ask me for sh!t" depending on his mood and the politeness of the request. The same goes for Ed Boon from NetherRealm, who was infamously swamped by thirsty beggers desperate for Mileena to return to Mortal Kombat, despite the character herself being trash for the past 30 years. Again, he'd never outright say no.

Anna Donlon, SVP & Executive Producer of VALORANT, on VALORANT agents potentially being added to 2XKO:



"I wouldn't rule it out... we've definitely thought about it." pic.twitter.com/JTpkiufOuk — 2XKO INTEL (@2XKOintel) March 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So this statement, while interesting, is very much Riot hedging its bets. I'm sure it's truthful - I have no doubt Valorant agents as well as a thousand other wild ideas have been considered for 2XKO - but actually locking in and going ahead with that idea is a whole other matter. For those curious about how to answer good fan questions, Donlon basically showed off the media training masterclass here. She didn't say yes, she didn't say no, she didn't commit to anything and she complimented the person who asked. Perfect marks.

That's not to say that it's impossible. We know 2XKO will have some fashion of cosmetics for its fighters and a Valorant skin could very well be popular. Or hey, maybe they will go all in and add Valorant agents to the roster. Anything is possible in a game that isn't out yet. maybe if you keep hoping, it'll happen.