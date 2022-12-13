How to earn extra XP in Valorant’s Squad Boost event

Rally the Valorant-playing troops, because the tactical shooter has an upcoming Squad Boost event that it’s time for you and your friends to make the most out of.

Patch 5.12 for Valorant is due to be dished out tomorrow, Wednesday 14 December, and with it, the Squad Boost event will arrive. The event will run from for one month, starting on December 14 and concluding on January 14.

During this rather lengthy period of time, players will be duly rewarded for hopping on Valorant and playing alongside a squad of friends. What’s the reward, however? Well, plenty of XP, so finishing the Battle Pass over the holiday season should be no issue at all for players.

Who knows, maybe I’ll even dive in again and take advantage of the festive treat. It’s been a while, after all, and what better excuse to return to Valorant than earning extra XP for playing with my friends?

End of Year Squad Boost | #VALORANT



> Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP



~ Duo - 8% Boost

~ Trio - 12% Boost

~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost

~ Full Squad (5) - 20% Boost



End of Year Squad Boost | #VALORANT



> Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP



~ Duo - 8% Boost

~ Trio - 12% Boost

~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost

~ Full Squad (5) - 20% Boost



Starts December 14th and Ends on January 4th pic.twitter.com/nPW8rFLuWl — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) December 6, 2022

The XP boosts will vary depending on your squad. For example, duos will get an 8% XP boost, trios get a 12% XP boost, quads get a 16% XP boost, and finally, a full stack of five will earn everyone in the squad a hefty 20% XP boost.

This event, paired with Riot Games launching its biggest titles - including Valorant - on Xbox Game Pass, makes it the perfect time to hop into that Discord server or group chat and convince your pals to gear up for some Valorant. That said, the Chamber mains among your friends might not be happy with the nerfs for the agent also arriving tomorrow…

Will you be hopping into Valorant over the festive period, or has a different game already caught your fancy this season? For more on Valorant, check out Riot Games’ latest endeavour to sue NetEase over its Valorant clone, and how Secretlabs Valorant chair got me sitting straight for once.