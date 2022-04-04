New Valorant Agent and abilities reportedly leaked, meet ‘BountyHunter’

Valorant has, frankly, been taking the tactical first-person shooter genre by storm since it’s initial launch back in June 2020. What started as a title with just five Agents now boasts 19, all with unique abilities, and supposedly, the twentieth Agent is on their way.

Renowned Valorant leaker, ValorLeaks, was the one to send fans into a frenzy. Yet, the codename for the new Agent isn’t actually all that new to us. When KAY/O was set to be released as the seventeenth Agent, we witnessed two codenames get leaked: Grenadier and BountyHunter.

Now that we know KAY/O was, in fact, the Grenadier, we’re still left to work out who BountyHunter might be. It’s clear that they’re not Chamber or Neon, the two Agents since KAY/O, so it’s become apparent that this is a codename for a future Agent. ValorLeaks says that the codename has "officially been added to the files", and they then shared more about the new Agent, including their class and abilities.

Now, while ValorLeaks has a reputation for often being correct, this is still a leak. Therefore, I advise you take this information with a pinch of salt, for now!

So, the codename BountyHunter has officially been added to the files, as well as a new default for totems (Think Skye's wolf).



I'm expecting BountyHunter to have a Totem Ability where they are able to spawn something, similar to Skye's wolf. — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 25, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Riot Games itself has said that a new Agent is on the way in the latest State of Play. The next Agent is said to give you a more “intimate feeling when hunting down enemies”, and Riot even dropped some further ‘hints’ about the character.

The update focused on how recon and initiation tools have changed since the game was first developed, and closed off with “Herkesin bir korkusu var.” This is Turkish for “Everyone has a fear.” ValorLeaks has already suggested the BountyHunter will be an Initiator, but does this mean the twentieth Agent will be Turkish, too?

Riot Games has always put an emphasis on bringing in characters from various backgrounds to both Valorant and League of Legends, so that both the team at Riot and players feel seen and included in video games… and there’s yet to be a Turkish Agent in the mix. Much to think about.

Additionally, let’s not forget a few details from Episode 4 Act 2’s Battlepass which hint at what is to come from the next Agent - the first card arguably looks rather BountyHunter-esque, with the second card feeling pretty fitting for the rumoured ‘Haunt’ ability noted below.

Without further ado, here are the abilities the new Agent, BountyHunter, is reported to have.

Prowler - Send out a creature that can follow trails OR be controlled using your mouse. Upon reaching an enemy, they will be nearsighted.

- Send out a creature that can follow trails OR be controlled using your mouse. Upon reaching an enemy, they will be nearsighted. Seize - Equip and fire an orb that stays in the air temporarily before slamming to the ground. Nearby Agents will be tethered, being deafened and taking damage.

- Equip and fire an orb that stays in the air temporarily before slamming to the ground. Nearby Agents will be tethered, being deafened and taking damage. Haunt - Equip and fire an orb that will stay in the air temporarily before slamming to the ground. It will then return to the air in the form of an eye - if an enemy is seen by the eye, then a trail debuff is applied.

- Equip and fire an orb that will stay in the air temporarily before slamming to the ground. It will then return to the air in the form of an eye - if an enemy is seen by the eye, then a trail debuff is applied. NightFall (Ultimate) - Send out a wave of dark mist. If the mist hits an enemy, they will be deafened, trailed, and decayed.

As mentioned, take these details with a pinch of salt. While I’m a Raze main and don’t see that changing anytime soon, I’m pretty excited to see how this new Agent plays out. What do you think?